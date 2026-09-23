Eriksen terminates Wolfsburg contract three months after collapse

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Christian Eriksen has terminated his contract with German second-tier club Wolfsburg by mutual consent, just over three months after collapsing during Denmark’s friendly against Ukraine.

The former Manchester United midfielder’s contract was due to run until June 2027.

Eriksen, 34, had previously suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 group match against Finland in Copenhagen in 2021.

“At the moment, it is important for me to be close to my family in Denmark. I’m pleased that we were able to find a solution together,” Eriksen said.

“My time in Wolfsburg was marked by many highs and lows. I know that the club is now in good hands as it aims to make its way back to the Bundesliga, and I am convinced that a successful future lies ahead.”

Eriksen has not played since June and joined Wolfsburg as a free agent a year ago after leaving Manchester United.

He made 34 appearances for the club and has won 151 caps for Denmark.

The midfielder has previously played for Ajax, Tottenham, Inter Milan and Brentford.

Wolfsburg managing director for sport Dieter Hecking said the decision over Eriksen’s future had been left to the player.

“It was clear that the decision about his future had to be Christian’s,” Hecking said.

“We wanted to give him that freedom in this particular situation and have now agreed to his request to terminate the contract.

“Despite his short time here, he has left a lasting impression on his teammates, our staff and the fans.”