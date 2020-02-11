New audio/video E get why’ from Lekkihoodfinest

Kindly Share This Story:

Isaiah Okere popularly known by his stage name LekkiHood Finest (LHF) is a Nigerian Born Artiste, Song Writer and Performer.

Born June 24, 1982 he is the third amongst his siblings and hails from the easterm part of Nigeria, Imo State. He Studied Sociology and anthropology at the Obafemi Awolowo University ILE IFE.

After His University He decided to pursue music professionally as a career and so recorded numerous songs and shot many videos in Nigeria as a solo Artist. He also collaborated with artistes like General Pype and Vector.

He later relocated to South Africa, where He floated his own label called BLACK CONGLOMERATE MUSIC and proceeded to collaborate with the likes of Davido, Scooby Nero, Rikky Rick and lots of other South African Based Artists.

A Father of 2 Beautiful girls, LHF has been able to Merge Fatherhood with his Music Career and has been really

successful at it, though there have been times when the Music Journey and also the Life of Fatherhood have not been really easy, but He has persevered firmly believing that the end justifies it all.

His brand new single E GET WHY is already getting good airplay on radio stations across Nigeria and South Africa and the video will officially premiere on His YouTube channel on the 13th February 2020.

INSTAGRAM/TWITTER: @lekkihoodfinest

YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/WXALz0hZb6s

Vanguard

