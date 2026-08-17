NGO uses sports, debate to return 700 children to school 

…Partners Lagos, others for 6th Inter-Public Schools Championship

By Chioma Obinna

LAGOS—No fewer than 700 children have returned to school through an education-focused initiative of Shamadean Imole Charity Foundation, which uses sports, debate and creative activities to reconnect young people with education.

The foundation disclosed this as it commenced the sixth Lagos State Inter-Public Schools Championship, organised in partnership with the Lagos State Government through the Ministries of Basic and Secondary Education and Information.

Speaking on the initiative, Convener of the foundation, Aderemi Oki, said the programme was established in 2021 to rekindle interest in education.

“We started in 2021, and our main goal is to bring back the value of education to Lagos State through engaging events like sports and debate that will attract the students and out-of-school kids to education. So far, we’ve been able to return over 700 students to school.

“We want to win the souls of those who do not come to school,” Oki said.

The championship features debate, chess, Scrabble, table tennis, football and cooking competitions for teachers and students.

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, DSVA, also commended the initiative.

Speaking for the Executive Secretary, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, Head of Community Engagement, Damilare Adewusi, said the programme would promote safety, respect and awareness of reporting channels and support services.

Sosa Fruit Drink and Indomie, sponsors of the championship, also expressed support for the initiative.

The competition will culminate in November with the football, creative and debate finals.