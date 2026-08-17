How financial pressure from Pastors keeps couples away from wedding in churches  

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By Elizabeth Adegbesan

BESIDES the economic crunch which every Nigerian is experiencing at the moment, there is a new financial pressure that young couples desiring to tie the nuptial nut are facing. It is called “Mandatory wedding list”. This is the list religious institutions present to intending couples applying to be wedded in a church. The list includes demands ranging from cash envelopes for ministries to bags of rice and designer fabrics and must be provided before their applications are approved.

This growing trend is colliding with the harsh economic climate, forcing young adults to overhaul their lifestyles and rethink traditional milestones.

The trend is a direct opposite of the days where churches sponsor weddings, encouraging young adults to embrace early marriage.

Historically, church weddings were viewed as a modest sanctuary from the exorbitant demands of traditional family introduction lists.

For years, couples expected to pay a nominal fee for administrative costs, certificate printing, or a token for the officiating minister.

However, recent accounts reveal that modern church wedding lists have expanded significantly.

They now include demands for high-end fabrics, bags of rice, gallons of oil, cash tokens for the church council, and mandatory funding for ongoing church projects.

Failure to fulfill these lists often results in the withholding of pastoral blessings or the refusal to host the ceremony.

Today, however, the “church list” has become a major line item in wedding budgets. Many couples report that fulfilling thesea religious demands now costs between N250,000 and N500,000, adding severe pressure to finances already strained by 2026’s high commodity prices.

“We budgeted strictly for our registry and a small reception, but the church list completely threw us off,” Jimoh Tolani, a bridegroom said. “They demanded cash for the church building fund, specific gift items for the pastoral team, and refreshments for the choir.

“In this economy, where every naira counts, it feels like we are paying a premium just to be blessed.

“It forced us to cut down our guest list from 200 to 50 just to afford the church’s demands.”

Mrs. Diane Iduzoghie, a seamstress, said: “The lists my church gave me made my husband to call another pastor to

officiate our wedding.

“Despite the fact we told the church that the venue for the wedding is outdoor .

This economic reality is driving a massive lifestyle shift among millennials and Generation Z. Rather than entering debt to fund elaborate church events, many couples are adopting a minimalist approach to matrimony.

Court weddings,

receptions, and “micro-weddings” are rapidly growing in popularity as youth reject institutional financial pressures.

Sociologists note that this trend reflects a deeper shift in how young people view financial security versus institutional loyalty.

“Young adults today face unique economic pressures, from unemployment to high rent,” explained Lifestyle analyst , Dr. Racheal Idemudia .

“They are prioritising long-term survival over expensive one-day events. “When churches introduce heavy financial demands, it alienates a generation that values authenticity and financial independence. They would rather skip the church aisle entirely than start their marriage in debt.”

Conversely, church administrators argue that parishes are not immune to the country’s economic realities. They maintain that the lists are a practical necessity to keep religious institutions afloat.

“The cost of running a church has skyrocketed,” a church administrator, Timothy Afegbai . “From powering generators with expensive fuel to maintaining facilities and supporting welfare departments, the church relies on its community.

“The wedding list is not an extortion tactic.

“It is a way for new families to seed into the community that supports them. “Marriage is a partnership with the church, and partnerships require shared resources.”

As the economic squeeze continues, the debate over church wedding lists highlights a widening gap between institutional traditions and modern lifestyle realities.

For many young couples, the ultimate goal is no longer a grand church spectacle, but simply surviving the wedding day with their savings intact. How church ‘wedding lists’, economic hardship are reshaping mordern romance