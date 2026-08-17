Anglican Bishop to leaders: Make citizens’ welfare yardstick of governance

By Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

Anglican Bishop of Oleh Diocese, Delta State, Rt. Rev. John Aruakpor, has urged political leaders and governments across the country to make the welfare of citizens the ultimate benchmark of good governance.

He also urged Christians not to leave elections and political affairs in the hands of ungodly people, stressing the need for them to actively participate in deciding who controls the affairs of the country.

Aruakpor spoke at the weekend while delivering his Bishop’s Charge at the Third Session of the Ninth Synod of the Diocese, held at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Enhwe, Isoko South Local Government Area of the state.

He noted that the future of the country “depends not only on those seeking public office but also on the integrity, wisdom and sense of responsibility of every citizen.”

“Failure on our part to actively participate in the process could become a pitfall on our part as Christians,” he said.

The cleric urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, security agencies, judiciary and other relevant institutions to conduct elections with impartiality, professionalism, transparency and courage to ensure that the will of the people prevailed.

Aruakpor also expressed support for the establishment of state police as a means of strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture and bringing policing closer to the grassroots.

He, however, said the establishment of state police must be backed by effective constitutional safeguards to prevent political abuse, ethnic bias, intimidation of opposition voices and human rights violations.

On the epileptic power supply in the country, the bishop lamented that promises by successive administrations had over the years remained largely unfulfilled.

He said: “Despite the huge natural and human resources in this blessed country, millions of citizens continue to suffer the weight of unreliable power supply, with severe consequences for homes, businesses, healthcare, education, agriculture and industrial development.

“This lingering situation has further imposed great economic hardship, discouraged investment, increased unemployment and diminished the quality of living in the country.

“We are agitated to move a motion that no government office or establishment should be seen running a generator or using solar-powered energy, but tap from the general source.

“This move may force the leadership to be serious with the issue of power supply and ensure that the trillions of naira that have been sunk into the matter become beneficial.”

Aruakpor acknowledged that the Federal Government had devolved power generation but questioned plans to commit additional funds to stabilising electricity supply.

“We advise that the said amount should be made available to state governments that wish to generate power for themselves, especially now that we are talking of regionalisation,” he said.