Neche takes voluntary exit from BBNaija Season 11

Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate, Neche, has voluntarily withdrawn from the reality TV show.

Neche, who served as the Head of House for the week, announced her decision to the other housemates shortly after Sunday’s live eviction show.

She gathered the housemates in the lounge and informed them that she had decided to leave the competition.

However, she did not disclose the reason behind her decision.

Her announcement left the other contestants emotional as she removed her microphone and name tag before proceeding to the diary room to complete her exit.

Neche’s sudden departure has also sparked reactions among fans, with some speculating that her announcement could be part of a prank or twist by the show’s organisers.

The 2026 edition of BBNaija, themed ‘Show Ya Sef’, premiered on July 26 with 24 housemates competing for a record ₦160 million grand prize.

Martins and Mercedes were the first housemates to leave the season after they were evicted from the show, while Kamsy became the third contestant to be evicted on Sunday.

Vanguard News