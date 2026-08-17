Health colleges: Provosts urge Tinubu to lift 7-year moratorium

President Tinubu.

By Henry Obetta

The Association of Provosts of Colleges of Health Technology and Nursing Sciences has congratulated Professor Babatunde Salako on his appointment as Chairman of the Governing Board of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE). The association renewed its call on the Federal Government to reconsider the seven-year moratorium on new tertiary institutions, particularly as it affects Colleges of Health Technology and Nursing Sciences.

In a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Dr Nuhu Solomon Anyegwu, and Chairman, Dr Johnson Adebayo Ojo, the association described Salako’s appointment as timely.

It said the board’s inauguration was significant, as NBTE had operated for more than five years without a functional governing board.

On the moratorium, it said “the blanket moratorium should not be interpreted in a manner that prevents existing institutions that had already commenced the accreditation process with NBTE before the ban from completing the process.”

It warned that the policy could “worsen the shortage of healthcare professionals in the country,” amid brain drain.

“The seven-year ban would accelerate the depletion of skilled healthcare workers across local communities and could directly or indirectly deprive grassroots populations of critical medical care,” it said.

The association urged government to exempt the institutions and ensure accreditation processes remain accessible.

“We are proud of him and excited to watch him lead this new team,” the statement said.