Guchi, Afropop singer seals ambassadorial deal with NDLEA

By Ayo Onikoyi

Delectable fast-rising Afropop singer, Ugochi Lydia Onuoha popularly known as Guchi has signed a youth attitude-changing deal with the management of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on combating drugs among the youths.

With the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ngor-Okpala, Imo State-born musician and the NDLEA, Guchi automatically became the NDLEA Anti-Drug Ambassador.

The signing ceremony of the novel deal which took place at the national headquarters of the NDLEA in Abuja, witnessed the presence of the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Col Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah (retd), the Chief Executive Officer of PG Records Entertainment, Mr Peter Dunia, senior executive officials of the NDLEA, different youth organisations, amongst others.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Abdallah said it was unfortunate that Nigerians have continued to shy away from the problem of drug abuse.

The NDLEA boss disclosed that the agency is involving youths in the country in programmes and activities of the NDLEA aimed at de-escalating the effects of drug abuse and drug trafficking.

Abdallah also disclosed that youth involvement in drug control is cardinal since the youths constitute the most vulnerable groups to drug abuse.

On her part, an elated Guchi assured that she was going to use her talent as a musical star to reach out to the all youths.

“I am your conscience. So, music can also be your conscience. So, I plan to use my music to reach out to a lot of people to stop drug and to let them know that it can only destroy them,” Guchi said.

