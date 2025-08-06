NDLEA, India’s NCB forge stronger alliance to curb tramadol, codeine trafficking to Nigeria

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA – In a decisive step to stem the rising tide of illicit drug shipments between Nigeria and India, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and India’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have agreed to intensify joint efforts targeting the illegal flow of opioids, particularly tramadol and codeine-based syrups.

The agreement was reached during a virtual meeting on Tuesday, August 6, 2025, between NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), and NCB Director General, Mr. Anurag Garg, alongside senior officials of both agencies.

Speaking during the session, Marwa raised serious concerns over the volume of illegal drug imports originating from India, revealing that Nigeria had seized over one billion pills of opioids—mainly tramadol—and 14.4 million bottles of codeine syrup between January 2024 and June 2025 alone.

“This is a point I raised when we signed our Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2023,” Marwa said. “The illicit importation of tramadol and codeine syrup from India into Nigeria continues to pose a grave threat to our national health and security. We need stronger collaboration with the NCB to stop this.”

Marwa also called for enhanced capacity-building initiatives, including specialized training for NDLEA personnel in areas such as cybercrime, darknet monitoring, financial investigation, and the operation of clandestine laboratories.

“We would greatly appreciate further training support from India, especially drawing from your experience in handling complex drug crimes and dismantling transnational syndicates,” he added.

In response, Mr. Garg affirmed the NCB’s commitment to reinforcing the bilateral partnership and emphasized the need for greater intelligence sharing, joint operations, and officer training.

“Transnational drug cartels have no respect for borders or national laws. That’s why collaboration is the only way forward,” Garg stated. “We are ready to offer training tailored to your needs—on clandestine labs, precursor chemicals, darknet investigations, and more.”

The meeting marks a significant step forward in operationalizing the 2023 NDLEA-NCB MoU and aligns with global efforts to disrupt international drug networks.

Both agencies agreed to hold follow-up sessions to outline a strategic action plan that includes joint investigations, data exchange, and the development of a regional framework to intercept narcotic shipments before they reach African shores.

NDLEA’s renewed focus on international partnerships comes amid intensifying efforts to combat Nigeria’s opioid crisis, which has seen an alarming surge in abuse, especially among youth.