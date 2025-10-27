HURIWA backs NDLEA’s drug war, condemns attack on operatives

Onwubiko

By Chioma Obinna

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, on Tuesday applauded the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, for its consistent and courageous counter-narcotics operations across the country, describing the agency’s recent coordinated raids and seizures as a monumental stride toward ridding Nigeria of hard drugs and illicit substances.

In a press statement signed by the national coordinator, Mr Emmanuel Onwubiko, the foremost human rights advocacy group hailed the NDLEA under the leadership of Brigadier-General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd) for sustaining an uncompromising and professional war on drugs despite the enormous risks and complexities involved. HURIWA said the agency’s nationwide operations; from Lagos to Enugu, Kwara, Taraba, and Zamfara, have reinforced public confidence in the government’s capacity to dismantle drug syndicates and protect future generations from the scourge of addiction and criminality.

According to HURIWA, the recent raid on Proxy Night Club in Victoria Island, Lagos, where over 100 suspects including the club owner were apprehended, and the discovery of UK-bound cocaine concealed in cream containers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, exemplify the NDLEA’s strategic intelligence-driven approach to combating narcotics trafficking. The rights group also cited the interception of tramadol, methamphetamine, skunk, and other illicit substances across several states as proof that the agency’s operations are not only comprehensive but also effectively disrupting the supply chain of dangerous drugs within and outside Nigeria.

HURIWA particularly condemned in strong terms the recent violent attack on NDLEA officers and their military counterparts in Ukpuje town, Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State, where drug cultivators ambushed operatives during an anti-cannabis operation. The group described the attack as an “unprovoked act of criminal defiance” by drug kingpins and their collaborators who are desperate to undermine the nation’s counter-narcotics crusade.

“We find the assault on NDLEA personnel in Edo State not just reprehensible but also a direct assault on the sovereignty of Nigeria,” the statement read. “It is disheartening that in a country striving to secure its youth from the menace of drugs, criminal networks still believe they can resist lawful operations through violence. The NDLEA’s bravery and restraint in the face of such hostility deserve national commendation.”

HURIWA further called on the federal government, state authorities, and all well-meaning Nigerians to stand firmly with the NDLEA in its mission to eradicate drug trafficking and abuse. The association emphasized that the war on drugs is not just a security operation but a national survival project that requires collective action and civic responsibility.

“The war against drugs is one of the toughest and most perilous battles in Nigeria’s modern history,” HURIWA noted.

“Yet, under General Marwa’s dynamic leadership, the NDLEA has demonstrated an unyielding commitment, professionalism, and patriotism that have repositioned the agency as one of Nigeria’s most credible law enforcement institutions. This level of consistency and courage deserves not only institutional support but also moral reinforcement from the citizenry.”

HURIWA urged the government to provide more logistical, financial, and technological support to the NDLEA to enhance its surveillance, intelligence gathering, and operational safety. The group also encouraged the judiciary to expedite the prosecution of drug barons and syndicates arrested during operations to serve as deterrence to others.

HURIWA reaffirmed its solidarity with the NDLEA and its leadership, expressing optimism that with sustained political will and citizens’ cooperation, Nigeria will soon achieve a significant victory over the proliferation of hard drugs and narcotics.

“The NDLEA is waging a just and necessary war,” HURIWA stated. “It is a war for the soul of our nation; a battle to protect our youth, secure our communities, and restore moral sanity to our streets. We must all rally round this noble agency with unflinching support so that the vision of a drug-free Nigeria becomes a reality.”