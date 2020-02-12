Glo’s new Cloud app aids subscribers save memorable moments

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

The era of lost memories including photos, videos, music and emails may be over as the Internet service provider, Globacom, unveils an application tagged: “Glo Cloud” that allows subscribers back up their digital life without worries.

The company said the app is provisioned to assist Glo data users to privately and safely store, back up automatically, retrieve and share their digital content from their cloud account.

It also explained that users of the app can store their digital contents without limit to the quantum of their subscriptions. For instance, if a customer subscribed for 50GB, he or she will be able to store up to 50GB of content.

Glo said: “We are in a digital age where people develop loads and loads of personal, social and business content which they wish to store and retrieve whenever and wherever they want. Glo Cloud provides a safe and secure place to store such content. Apart from the problem of having enough storage space on phones or laptops, the Glo Cloud customer is assured of the safety of his documents or contents if he loses his phone or computer.

“Glo Cloud also allows subscribers to edit photos with special effects and stickers as well as make movies from their photos and albums. The app, in addition to the foregoing, facilitates retrieval or access to digital content anytime from all their devices.

“It offers a fast and creates automatic albums to rediscover or organize past memories. Albums can then be shared with others to invite them to add their photos.

Customers can subscribe to a 50G storage for N250 per month. They can also get a 2 terabyte storage for N990 per month while an unlimited storage on Glo Cloud goes for N1, 990 per month as Glo Cloud is designed for both prepaid and postpaid customers, Globacom expatiated.

The company added that subscription fee for Glo Cloud service and any other charges the customer may incur will be charged from the customer’s available balance, while regular data charges apply for using internet to upload and download the content. The app can be downloaded from Google Play or Apple store.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: