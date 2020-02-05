Driver docked over alleged theft of N16m truck

Kindly Share This Story:

A 33-year-old truck driver, Koker Ehieni, who allegedly stole and damaged his employer’s truck worth N16 million, was on Wednesday arraigned at the Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Ehieni, whose residential address was not given, is standing trial on a three-count charge of unlawful damage and stealing.

The police prosecutor, Mr. C. C. Onwumere, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on January 19, at Alausa, Ikeja in Lagos.

He said the defendant unlawfully damaged the truck with registration number AGL 556 XR, belonging to the complainant, one Kingsley Ukwu.

Onwumere said the defendant stole the truck but was caught on the way.

According to him, the offences contravened sections 339 (2), 340 and 406 (2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

READ ALSO: Police to arraign 5 Abuja bank robbery suspects

Ehieni, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs. T. B. Are, granted him bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that one of the sureties must be a blood relative to the defendant and both sureties must be gainfully employed.

Are adjourned the case till February 26, for further mention. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: