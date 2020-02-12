Coutinho not suprised by Liverpool progress, has no regrets over move

Kindly Share This Story:

Philippe Coutinho is not surprised to see former club Liverpool dominate the Premier League but insists he does not “look back” despite enduring a difficult time since leaving Anfield.

Coutinho left Liverpool for Barcelona in January 2018 in a move potentially worth €160million (£142m), but, after initially impressing at Camp Nou, he failed to convince in his first full LaLiga season and was allowed to leave on loan for Bayern Munich, who also have a purchase option.

He has been similarly underwhelming in the Bundesliga, however, making just 12 league starts out of a possible 21. Bayern have supposedly already decided they will not trigger their buy option, which is reportedly set at €120m.

While Coutinho has struggled after leaving Liverpool, the Reds have gone from strength to strength and look destined to add Premier League success to last season’s Champions League crown – but the Brazilian insists he has only happy thoughts for his former club.

“Liverpool is flying, and it doesn’t surprise me,” Coutinho told Sports Illustrated. “We’ve seen it already last year when they won the Champions League, but I’m also not surprised because of their fantastic squad and manager.

“I am so happy for them, because I have so many friends there, former team-mates, so I’m just so happy for them. But that’s it. I don’t look back.

“I took another path, and now I am on another journey, much like everyone else. I’m focused entirely just like them on reaching my dreams.

“I’m happy with what I did in the past, and now I can only look forward.”

Despite Coutinho’s occasional issues at Bayern, Hansi Flick who is in charge at least until the end of the season recently offered words of encouragement for him, and the Brazil international has been impressed by the former assistant of Niko Kovac.

“He [Flick] is working so hard, and thanks to him the team is playing well and that’s what’s most important,” he added.

“It can’t be easy to manage a team like Bayern Munich, and I think he came in and has been doing a great job.”

Following Sunday’s 0-0 draw at home to RB Leipzig, Bayern remains one point clear of Julian Nagelsmann’s side at the Bundesliga summit.

