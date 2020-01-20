Ghanian, two other CRUTECH students drown in Cross River

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

Three students of the Cross River University of Technology (CRUTECH) at the weekend drowned while taking their bath at the popular Abakpa River in Ogoja LGA of the state.

Vanguard learned that one of the trio, a Ghananian also drowned alongside his schoolmates.

The tragic incident happened on Saturday in Ogoja Abakpa, Abakpa River in Ogoja LGA where one of the School campuses was located.

Findings show that one of the students who was in the Department of Civil Engineering was from the school’s campus in Calabar while the other two yet-to-be-identified were in the Ogoja Campus.

An eyewitness, Andy Inyambe told Vanguard that he could only identify one of the students whose name was David Unamu, a 200 Level student of the Department of Civil Engineering, CRUTECH Calabar campus.

Inyambe said:” The three students went swimming in the river because of the harsh weather conditions which is a normal tradition well known for the people of that community, but ended up drowning.

“They went to the river with other people to swim. What really happened nobody knows, but they were later found in the shallow part of the river already drowned.

“I only know one of them, David Unamu, who is a 200 Level Civil Engineering student. The other two I don’t know their names for now, but they are all CRUTECH students. David is in the Calabar campus, he lives in Abakpa and yet to resume school, while the other two are in Ogoja campus.

“I don’t know about the other two, but I learnt one of them is a Ghanaian – though his mom is in Lagos State and the other one is from Boki Local Government Area in Cross River State”, Inyambe said.

When contacted, the Public Relations officer of CRUTECH, Mr. Onen Onen, confirmed the story adding that they were waiting for comprehensive report today.

“Actually, another media man called me earlier and that was how I got to know about the story. So, I called someone from the campus who didn’t seem to get the whole story but the story is confirmed.By Monday they should be able to compile their report to send to the school,” he said.

