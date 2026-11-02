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November 2, 2026

Full list: Africa missing as UK releases 2026 list of universities for graduate work visa

Full list: Africa missing as UK releases 2026 list of universities for graduate work visa

The United Kingdom, UK has released its 2026 Global Universities List for the High Potential Individual (HPI) visa, naming universities across the world whose graduates may qualify for a route to live and work in the country, with no African institution appearing on the list.

The list, published by the UK Home Office on November 1, 2026, covers qualifications awarded between November 1, 2026, and October 31, 2027. It includes institutions in countries such as the United States, Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Germany, France and the Netherlands.

The HPI visa is designed for recent graduates of eligible universities outside the UK. It allows qualifying applicants to come to Britain to work or look for work without first securing a job offer or employer sponsorship.

However, being a graduate of an institution on the list does not automatically guarantee a visa. Applicants must also meet other immigration requirements, including English-language and financial criteria.

The 2026 Global Universities List

The Home Office’s 2026 list is presented below, with each institution’s country or territory as stated in the official publication.

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The institutions are spread across several regions, although North America and Asia account for a substantial share of the entries.

The United States has the largest representation, with universities including Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford University, Yale University, Princeton University and the University of California system.

Asian institutions on the list include Peking University, Tsinghua University, Fudan University, Zhejiang University, Seoul

National University, KAIST, Kyoto University and the National University of Singapore.

Australia is represented by the Australian National University, Monash University, the University of Melbourne, the University of

New South Wales and the University of Queensland, among others.

No university from Nigeria or any other African country features in the 2026 publication.

Full list of 82 universities

  1. Aarhus University — Denmark
  2. Australian National University (ANU) — Australia
  3. Boston University — United States
  4. Brown University — United States
  5. California Institute of Technology (Caltech) — United States
  6. Carnegie Mellon University — United States
  7. City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK) — Hong Kong
  8. Columbia University — United States
  9. Cornell University — United States
  10. Delft University of Technology — Netherlands
  11. Duke University — United States
  12. EPFL – École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne — Switzerland
  13. ETH Zurich — Switzerland
  14. Fudan University — China
  15. Harbin Institute of Technology — China
  16. Harvard University — United States
  17. Heidelberg University (Universität Heidelberg) — Germany
  18. Institut Polytechnique de Paris — France
  19. Johns Hopkins University — United States
  20. Karolinska Institute — Sweden
  21. Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) — South Korea
  22. KU Leuven — Belgium
  23. Kyoto University — Japan
  24. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) — United States
  25. McGill University — Canada
  26. Monash University — Australia
  27. Nanjing University — China
  28. Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) — Singapore
  29. National University of Singapore (NUS) — Singapore
  30. New York University (NYU) — United States
  31. Northwestern University — United States
  32. Ohio State University, Columbus — United States
  33. Peking University — China
  34. Princeton University — United States
  35. PSL University (Paris Sciences et Lettres) — France
  36. Purdue University – West Lafayette — United States
  37. Seoul National University — South Korea
  38. Shanghai Jiao Tong University — China
  39. Sorbonne University — France
  40. Stanford University — United States
  41. Technical University of Munich — Germany
  42. The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) — Hong Kong
  43. The Hong Kong Polytechnic University — Hong Kong
  44. The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology — Hong Kong
  45. The University of Hong Kong — Hong Kong
  46. The University of Melbourne — Australia
  47. The University of New South Wales (UNSW) — Australia
  48. The University of Queensland — Australia
  49. The University of Texas at Austin — United States
  50. The University of Tokyo — Japan
  51. Tsinghua University — China
  52. Université Paris-Saclay (Paris-Saclay University) — France
  53. University of Amsterdam — Netherlands
  54. University of Bonn — Germany
  55. University of British Columbia — Canada
  56. University of California, Berkeley (UCB) — United States
  57. University of California, Irvine — United States
  58. University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) — United States
  59. University of California, San Diego (UCSD) — United States
  60. University of California, Santa Barbara — United States
  61. University of Chicago — United States
  62. University of Copenhagen — Denmark
  63. University of Groningen — Netherlands
  64. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign — United States
  65. University of Michigan-Ann Arbor — United States
  66. University of Minnesota — United States
  67. University of Munich (LMU Munich) — Germany
  68. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill — United States
  69. University of Pennsylvania — United States
  70. University of Science and Technology of China — China
  71. University of Southern California — United States
  72. University of Sydney — Australia
  73. University of Toronto — Canada
  74. University of Washington — United States
  75. University of Wisconsin-Madison — United States
  76. University of Zurich — Switzerland
  77. Uppsala University — Sweden
  78. Vanderbilt University — United States
  79. Washington University in St Louis — United States
  80. Yale University — United States
  81. Yonsei University — listed as Japan in the Home Office table
  82. Zhejiang University — China

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