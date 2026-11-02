Nigeria targets defence equipment self-sufficiency 61 years after DICON

….DICON-D7G plans 7,000 jobs, seeks foreign investment, technology transfer

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Nigeria’s drive towards self-sufficiency in military equipment production has received a boost, with DICON-D7G unveiling plans to expand indigenous defence manufacturing, attract foreign investment and create 7,000 jobs for retired military personnel and civilians.

The initiative, being promoted at the ongoing Africa International Defence Exhibition (AFRIDEX) in Lagos, also includes plans to acquire about 40,000 square metres of land for an international defence exhibition centre.

The Chief Executive Officer of DICON-D7G, Mr Osman Chennar, disclosed this in a statement issued to journalists on Monday, saying the initiative was aimed at reducing Nigeria’s dependence on imported military hardware through local production, technology transfer and industrial partnerships.

DICON-D7G, a major sponsor of AFRIDEX, is using the exhibition to promote its vision of strengthening Nigeria’s military-industrial capacity through indigenous manufacturing, investment mobilisation and strategic partnerships.

The initiative comes 61 years after the establishment of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) in 1964, as the country continues efforts to develop the capacity to manufacture a significant proportion of the equipment required by its armed forces.

Chennar said the organisation was working to bring government institutions, private investors, local manufacturers, research organisations and international technology partners together to expand Nigeria’s defence manufacturing capacity.

“Our ambition is to move Nigeria from dependence on imported military equipment to a country that can increasingly manufacture, maintain and sustain its own defence requirements,” he said.

He said the objective went beyond importing finished defence products, stressing the need to develop local capabilities in the design, production, maintenance and eventual export of military equipment.

According to him, Nigeria has the human resources, technical expertise and industrial potential to achieve greater defence independence through strategic investments and effective partnerships.

As part of its international expansion drive, Chennar said DICON-D7G recently participated in an exhibition in Qatar, where it explored partnerships with foreign manufacturers, investors and technology companies to facilitate technology transfer and strengthen local production.

He described AFRIDEX as an important platform for connecting manufacturers, investors, technology developers and other stakeholders.

On the proposed exhibition centre, Chennar said the organisation was seeking approximately 40,000 square metres of land in Lagos for a facility that would host international defence exhibitions, technology showcases, industrial trade fairs and investment forums.

He said the centre would also serve as a commercial asset, generate revenue and provide Nigerian manufacturers with opportunities to showcase indigenous products to international markets.

On employment generation, Chennar said the organisation was projecting 7,000 jobs, comprising 2,000 positions for retired military personnel and 5,000 for civilians.

He explained that retired personnel would contribute their experience in engineering, training, logistics, administration and project management, while civilian employment would cover manufacturing, information technology, research, skilled trades and support services.

Chennar further disclosed plans to expand manufacturing activities beyond arms and ammunition to include tanks, armoured personnel carriers, mine-resistant vehicles, boats and drones.

The renewed ambition follows the signing of the DICON Amendment Act into law by President Bola Tinubu in November 2023, which provided an expanded framework for indigenous defence production.

However, the plans will require sustained investment, research and development, technology transfer, quality assurance and effective collaboration between the public and private sectors to translate into increased domestic production.