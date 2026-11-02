Hashim mobilisers take 2027 campaign to rural North-West

…Accord candidate’s supporters target six million votes across seven states

Mobilisers for the Accord Party’s presidential candidate, Dr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, have extended their grassroots campaign to rural and underserved communities in Kano, Katsina, Kaduna and Jigawa states as part of a North-West mobilisation drive targeting six million votes.

The campaign is moving beyond major towns and established political centres to engage residents of remote communities, including areas described by its organisers as ungoverned.

The initiative is aimed at building a wider grassroots network across the states and taking Hashim’s message directly to communities often overlooked during conventional election campaigns.

The rural outreach is part of a broader North-West mobilisation strategy announced by the Hashim Progressive Movement, which has set a target of six million votes across the region’s seven states: Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Jigawa, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara.

The current phase focuses on Kano, Katsina and Kaduna, often grouped by the campaign’s supporters as the KKK states, alongside Jigawa.

According to the organisers, the mobilisation is intended to expand political engagement in communities with limited government presence and inadequate public services.

Previous campaign activities have included the appearance of Hashim’s posters in parts of Kano, Kaduna, Katsina and Jigawa, as well as engagements with support groups and political stakeholders.

In Jigawa, the Accord senatorial candidate, Aminu Aminu, had expressed confidence in Hashim’s ability to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the state.

The organisers said the rural campaign would also provide an opportunity to engage communities on issues including insecurity, agriculture, infrastructure, education, healthcare and access to economic opportunities.

With the 2027 general elections approaching, the campaign said it intended to pursue its six-million-vote target through wider grassroots participation and engagement beyond established political networks and urban centres.