’Otu’s relationship with presidency attracts federal projects to Cross River’

By Henry Obetta

The Special Adviser to the Governor of Cross River State on General Duties, Dr. Ekpenyong Akiba, has credited Governor Bassey Otu’s strategic relationship with the Presidency as the driving force behind the increasing number of federal projects in the state.

Speaking in Calabar while reacting to the Federal Government’s newly unveiled National Policy on Maritime and Blue Economy, Akiba described the governor’s rapport with President Bola Tinubu as deliberate, robust, and highly beneficial to the people of Cross River.

He pointed to several ongoing high-impact federal projects as evidence of this synergy, including the Special Agriculture Processing Zone, the long-anticipated dredging and modernization of the Calabar Port, and the recently launched Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

“All these would not have been possible without Governor Otu forging a deliberate and strategic relationship with the Presidency,” Akiba stated.

He further praised the Federal Government’s renewed commitment to completing the Bakassi Deep Seaport and modernizing Calabar Port, noting their immense potential to transform the region’s economic landscape.

“The governor’s rapport with Mr. President has been instrumental in securing Cross River’s rightful place in the national infrastructure development plan,” he said.

Akiba highlighted a series of federal interventions Cross River has benefited from in the past two years, including the Students Loan Scheme and women empowerment initiatives championed by the First Lady.

“If he can achieve these in just two years, then by the end of his second term, Nigeria is definitely going to experience unprecedented and uncommon development,” he added.

Describing President Tinubu as a “promise keeper,” Akiba urged Nigerians to be patient with the administration, expressing confidence in the President’s economic blueprint to deliver long-term gains.

He also emphasized the job creation potential of the ongoing projects, asserting that the initiatives would attract investment, boost the local economy, and generate employment for youths across the state.

While commending current efforts, Akiba called on the Federal Government to expedite work on other critical projects such as the Calabar–Itu and Calabar–Ikom highways, describing them as vital for regional connectivity and economic logistics.

Akiba reaffirmed support for the Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that “economic indices already point to a steady national recovery.”

“The story continues to change, as promised and as outlined in the President’s Renewed Hope agenda. Governors, irrespective of party affiliations, now enjoy improved allocations. It’s no surprise that the opposition is increasingly aligning with President Tinubu and finding our party, the APC, more attractive—as reflected in recent defections and endorsements for the President and our indefatigable Governor Otu ahead of 2027,” Akiba concluded.