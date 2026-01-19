Two men machete each other to death in Cross River

By Emma Una

CALABAR – TWO middle aged men died at the weekend in Odukpani, near Calabar following a knife fight where both inflicted each other severe knife cuts

The knife fight took place in a community called Akpap-Okoyong in Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State.

An eye witness, Ettenma, who is a resident of the community gave the names of the two men as Edet and Effiong. According to him, the altercation between the two men began when Effiong went to Edet’s residence with a machete fuming over the disappearance of a bunch of plantation from his farm and in the ensuing argument inflicted Edet with a knife cut prompting Edet to also pick up his machete which was lying beside him to cut his assailant too.

“Effiong went to his farm and observed that someone had cut his plantain bunch and while complaining loudly someone told him he saw Edet with a bunch of plantain coming from that farm direction. Effiong then went to Edet’s house to confront him over the missing plantain bunch from his farm and in the ensuing altercation, matchetes were used and the two inflicted each other with deep knife cuts”.

He said Effiong out of anger used the knife he was carrying to cut Edet prompting Edet to also take up the matchet beside him to cut Effiong too. “Before people could stop them, they had already given each other deep cuts”

Our source said the two men were rushed to the nearby Akpap- Okoyong health centre in the community but lack of facilities and drugs hampered their effective treatment leading them to lose excess blood.

“They could not receive adequate medical attention at the health centre due to lack of facilities and equipment to manage the severity of their wounds and they later died because of excessive blood loss and dehydration”

The tragic incident, he said has thrown the community into mourning.

When Vanguard contacted the Cross River State Police Command spokesman, ASP Akata on the incident , he said investigations are ongoing to “ascertain the cause of such brutal attack by two men on each other with matchets without other members of the community making effort to stop them”

