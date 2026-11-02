PDP expels two Gombe chieftains over anti-party activities

PDP FLAGS

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled two of its chieftains in Gombe State, Hon. Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki and Hon. Usman Aliyu Garry, over alleged anti-party activities and gross misconduct.

The decision means the two politicians have lost their membership of the party and all rights and privileges accruing to them, following disciplinary proceedings over alleged actions the PDP said were capable of bringing it into disrepute.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Jungudo Haruna Mohammed, announced the expulsion in a statement, saying it followed the findings of the party’s Disciplinary Committee and consideration by relevant party organs.

According to the statement, the offences against the two members fell under Sections 58(1)(a), (b), (h) and (j) of the party’s 2017 amended constitution, covering misconduct and activities considered detrimental to the party.

The party maintained that the disciplinary process complied with the right to fair hearing under Section 57(6) of its constitution and Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution.

Invoking Section 59(1)(j) of its constitution, the PDP declared that Mailantarki and Garry had ceased to be members and would no longer enjoy any affiliation, rights or privileges within its structures.

Reaffirming the supremacy of its constitution, the party warned that members’ status would not shield them from disciplinary action.

“No member, regardless of status, is above the Party’s laws and disciplinary framework,” the PDP stated.

The party also stressed that its constitution remained binding on every member, regardless of position or standing within its structures.

“The Party reiterates that its Constitution remains supreme and binding on all members,” it added.

The PDP urged its members to remain loyal, disciplined and committed to its ideals, while working collectively to strengthen the party at all levels.