Edo workers jubilant as Obaseki pays new minimum wage

…civil servants, others get credit alerts

Workers in Edo State have been paid the new minimum wage, as civil servants and other members of the state’s workforce were in a frenzy mood when they received their pay on Friday, January 24, 2020.

The governor had in his New Year message, assured civil servants that the state government will commence payment of the new minimum wage in January.

A cross-section of the workers, who spoke with journalists in Benin City, the Edo State capital, said they were impressed with the governor’s unflinching commitment to workers’ welfare.

A staff with the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr. Anderson Asenoguan, said he got a credit alert in the afternoon on Friday and observed the increment in his salary, which confirmed the payment of the new minimum wage to workers in the state.

According to him, “We, indeed, have a man of integrity as a governor in Edo State. The governor promised he was going to pay the new minimum wage in January and today, he is one of the few governors in Nigeria to have started payment.

“It has been jubilation galore in my office since we got the credit alert and saw the increment. This is truly the dawn of a new era for workers in Edo State.”

A driver attached to the Government House, Benin City, Mr. Aiyowiere Obey, said the new wage is most commendable, noting that the governor has always been a man of his words.

“I appreciate the governor for being prompt in the payment of the new minimum wage. Workers in Edo State are full of praises for him as this is the first time, we are benefiting from such an increment without having a clash with the government.”

Earlier, in a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led government has kept to its promise to pay the new minimum wage.

He said the increment was reflected in the amount credited to workers’ accounts on Friday, January 24, 2020, after due approval from the governor.

The governor’s aide noted that the state is comfortably paying the wage as a result of the expert management of the state’s finances by the governor and his team.

