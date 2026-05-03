Experts urge action to stop South Africa xenophobia

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

Nigerians and other African migrants living in South Africa are increasingly living in fear following renewed anti-foreigner protests in parts of Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, Cape Town, and KwaZulu-Natal, where tensions have prompted many to close businesses early and avoid public gatherings.

The situation has raised concern after the Nigerian Consulate General in Johannesburg confirmed the deaths of two Nigerians, Amaramiro Emmanuel and Ekpenyong Andrew, in separate incidents involving interactions with security personnel.

According to the Consulate, Emmanuel reportedly died following injuries sustained after an encounter with personnel of the South African National Defence Force on April 20, while Andrew was arrested in Pretoria after an alleged altercation with members of the Tshwane Metro Police, with his body later discovered at the Pretoria Central Mortuary.

The incidents have heightened anxiety within the Nigerian community, with migrants calling for stronger protection and diplomatic engagement.

Former spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ogbole Amedu Odey, urged the Nigerian government to intensify efforts to protect its citizens abroad while encouraging lawful migration practices.

He stressed the importance of structured diplomacy and stronger enforcement measures by host authorities during public demonstrations to prevent escalation into violence.

Odey also called for deeper bilateral cooperation between Nigeria and South Africa, noting that migration should be managed in a way that benefits both countries rather than creating tension.

A political and research analyst at the Centre for Democracy and Development, Dengiyefa Angalapu, attributed recurring xenophobic tensions to governance challenges and economic hardship, noting that migrants are often unfairly blamed for structural economic issues.

He urged stronger consular protection systems, rapid response mechanisms, and enhanced legal support for affected Nigerians, alongside deeper diplomatic engagement between both countries.

He also called for the strengthening of Nigeria–South Africa relations and better implementation of regional frameworks under the African Continental Free Trade Area to reduce tensions.

Similarly, the Pan African AU Agenda 2063 Diplomatic Mission condemned the attacks, describing them as contrary to African Union principles of unity and free movement.

The Mission called on the African Union and South African authorities to strengthen accountability measures and ensure those responsible for violence are prosecuted, stressing that silence or weak responses could worsen the situation.

It further urged enhanced early-warning systems and stronger continental cooperation to prevent future outbreaks of xenophobic violence.

A political commentator, Kio Amachree, also described the situation as a setback for African solidarity, recalling historical support extended by African countries during South Africa’s anti-apartheid struggle.

He warned that continued attacks on migrants could undermine continental unity and cooperation.

Meanwhile, diplomatic engagements have intensified, with the Federal Government summoning South Africa’s Acting High Commissioner over concerns regarding the safety of Nigerians and their businesses.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said discussions are ongoing to address the situation and safeguard bilateral relations between both countries.

In a related development, the Nigerian Consulate in South Africa, in collaboration with the Nigerian Citizens Association in South Africa (NICASA), has announced arrangements for voluntary repatriation flights for Nigerians wishing to return home.

NICASA President, Frank Onyekwelu, said the initiative aims to assist those affected by rising insecurity, noting that several Nigerians have already registered for the exercise.

He added that some migrants have been forced to close their businesses due to safety concerns.

Reports indicate that many Nigerians in affected areas continue to live in fear as videos of anti-foreigner protests circulate online, showing groups marching and confronting traders in some locations.

Authorities in both countries have reiterated commitments to maintaining calm and preventing further escalation while diplomatic consultations continue.