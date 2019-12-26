We need human resources skill in all our endeavors – Abell

Kindly Share This Story:

…as IHRSM constitute new board

Registrar, Institute of Human Resources and Strategic Management, Mr. Minna Onomroba Abell has admonished every individual to acquire skill in area of human resources and strategic management to make them a better manager of people and resources.

Speaking during the annual conference, inauguration of new Board Members and investiture of fellows and members of the Institution, Abell noted that in every human relationship either formal or informal people display attitudes, characters and behaviors that are conflicting with others.

“As a result of our personal indifferences due to our social economic, religious and educational background which create misunderstanding of intention either in the work place or our immediate homes. The understanding and the application of the human resources principles and practices is a driving force in resolving or managing the conflict in the work place or in our homes.

He explained that everybody irrespective of their academic, technical and academic discipline are human resources person as they relate with others, “therefore the needs for Human Resources and Strategic Management membership certification is to officially and professionally affirm one the status of Human Resources and Strategic Management practitioner and professional.

“As an Institution we empower people to be able to professionally integrate people of different views and opinions, strategically manipulate peoples thought and behavior without been offended, drive any organization strategically and passionately to sustainable performance, interpret and modify people’s thoughts, behaviors and characters for organizational and societal acceptability.

“To individually and collectively resolve conflict(s) among organizational members without bias, exhibit both leadership and managerial skills with understanding of emotional intelligence among others.

Abell who along others take oath of Office as newly constituted Board Members of the Institution, tasked the new and old members of the institution to always embrace teamwork, “be reminded that if there is any profession whose practice revolves on teamwork, individual and organizational attitude and character management, its human resource and strategic management personnel.

The new board members of the institution are Professor Ben Oghojafor, President and Chairman of Council; Mr. Minna Onomroba Abell, Registrar and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Jack-Rich Tein Jr, Vice President; Mr. Lawal Argungu, member; Mrs. Ogundimu Ibironke, member; Pastor Belemina Ogunge, member; Mr. Val Ojumah, member; Dr. Augustine O. Agugua, member; Mrs. Adigun Modupeeola, member; Engr. Dr Abudulhamid Musa, member; Dr. Fubara Tiger, member.

