MASSOB never begged Uwazuruike for forgiveness – Madu

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, led by Uchenna Madu, yesterday said that there was never a time MASSOB, begged Ralph Uwazuruike, for forgiveness after he was sacked from MASSOB.

This was according to a statement to newsmen in Owerri, by the MASSOB’s National Director of Information, Edeson Samuel.

It added that since Uwazuruike, (former MASSOB leader) formed his Biafra Independent Movement, BIM, that MASSOB, has never either through a physical contact or phone call solicited for anything and that they were surprised to read a report saying that MASSOB, was begging Uwazuruike for forgiveness.

However, MASSOB, said it was aware of a peace move by Colman Emejuru (Ikemba Ndigbo), a pro Biafra activist, to unite Biafra leaders, Nnamdi Kanu, Ralph Uwazuruike and Uchenna Madu. A meeting MASSOB, said has not taken place.

It stated: “The leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) have denied ever having any direct or physical meeting with Ralph Uwazuruike. Our leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu have never called, text or chat with Ralph Uwazuruike directly or through someone’s phone since 2014, MASSOB separated with him.

“MASSOB received the report that our leader is begging or appealing for forgiveness from Ralph Uwazuruike with shock.

“The executive officials of MASSOB under the leadership of Comrade Uchenna Madu are aware that Colman Emejuru (Ikemba Ndigbo) as a selfless pro Biafra activist called our leader for a solidarity meeting which was scheduled in Enugu last two weeks ago.

“His primary massage to our leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu and his executive officials is that he personally initiated a peace and harmonisation move to unite Ralph Uwazuruike, Nnamdi Kanu and Uchenna Madu for the sole purpose of marching forces together in other to enable a quicker restoration of Biafra.

“He as well told us that Ralph Uwazuruike is aware of his meeting with us and that he, Uwazuruike is equally happy for the peace and harmonisation meeting. The peace and harmonisation meeting was pulsed after Ralph Uwazuruike’s Ojukwu memorial lecture. The meeting have not yet reopened yet.”

MASSOB was surprised that “How can we go back and start begging to stay in Okwe working with Ralph Uwazuruike after MASSOB chased Uwazuruike out of his father’s compound? For four years, Uwazuruike was in exile, he could not return to Okwe, his home village even during the burial of his step father.

“MASSOB under the leadership of Comrade Uchenna Madu left Okwe on our personal decision after we have publicly forgive Ralph Uwazuruike and handed his committed atrocities to ancestors of Igbo land.

“Chris Mocha, Ralph Uwazuruike’s BIM image maker is a poor information manager who could not manage his Master’s enterprise. Falsehood and deceit no longer sustain the Biafra struggle.

“MASSOB challenged Ralph Uwazuruike and his poor information manager to provide evidences of phone calls or any other direct or physical meeting between Ralph Uwazuruike and Comrade Uchenna Madu.

Vanguard News