It’s not too late for a miracle

Kindly Share This Story:

By Funmi Komolafe

Let’s kick off today’s edition with seasonal greetings. Merry Christmas to you and May the Almighty God take you into the new year with joy in Jesus name.

Brethren, this is a season of celebration but it is also a period when we need to be careful and prayerful. Why? It is simply because the devil and his agents use opportunities of celebration to creep into the life of Christians.

READ ALSO:

It is also a period when we get carried away with the joy of the season and we devout little or no time for prayers and meditation on the word of God.

Some just simply, say to themselves, ‘ I have been praying without result, let my go and enjoy myself. People, who think this way, either think that God has forgotten them or that it is too late to receive a miracle.

Dear brothers and sisters, please perish such thoughts because they are not helpful.

I’ll share a testimony from Laughter Foundation Christian Ministry. This lady waited on the Lord for 22 years before God gave her a son. She was still nursing her Samuel who was barely three months old by December of that year. Though the baby was young, the mother decided that she would attend the cross over service of that year. She went with the baby. During the service, anointed handkerchiefs were given with instructions on how to use it.

She used hers and the still small voice of the Holy Spirit spoke to her “ Take your twins”. She woke up giving thanks to God. By March of the following year, she took in and gave birth to a set of twins, two girls. The girls were born on December 29. Within 15 months, a woman who had waited for 22 years became a mother of three.

She took the anointed handkerchief on December 31, 2010 by December 31, 2011 the general overseer announced that God had blessed her with a set of twins, two girls. The congregation roared with shouts of Hallelujah. This was a woman who had always wanted to have a set of twins.

Brethren, do you see that God is never late? What if she had not attended the watch night service? The holy bible tells us that in Ecclesiastes 9 vs. 4 (KJV) “ For to him that is joined to all the living there is hope: for a living dog is better than a dead lion”.

Brethren, what I am saying is that the last days of the year are actually the time to cry unto God in desperation.

During the last Holy Ghost Congress of RCCG concluded last week, Pastor Enoch Adeboye categorized prayers. He talked about “ Desperate prayers”. We have also discussed desperate prayers on this column earlier in the year.

Pastor Adeboye told the congregation that desperate prayers produce immediate answers. He said for someone praying desperately, “ You go straight to what is pressing for you”.

Hannah prayed a desperate prayer. A major feature of her desperate prayer was the vow she made. For someone reading this article, begin to pray desperately from now and that marriage partner you have been expecting will show up. A desperate prayer provokes divine connection. With Divine connection, you receive immediate answers.

Let’s look at Hannah again. Ist Samuel 1 vs. 9-11 “ So Hannah rose up after they had eaten in Shiloh, and after they had drunk. Now Eli the priest sat upon a seat by a post of the temple of the LORD. And she was in bitterness of soul, and prayed unto the LORD, and wept sore. And she vowed a vow and said, O LORD of hosts, if thou wilt indeed look on the affliction of thine hand – maid and remember me, and not forget thine handmaid, but wilt give unto thine handmaid, a man child, then I will give him unto the LORD all the days of his life, and there shall no razor come upon his head”.

The answer to her prayer is found in 19 of the same chapter “ And they rose up in the morning early, and worshipped before the LORD, and returned, and came to their house to Ramah: and Elkanah knew Hannah his wife; and the LORD remembered her”. Let’s note the features of her desperate prayer. The Holy Bible tells us “ She was in bitterness of soul, and prayed unto the LORD, and wept sore”. Note that she was in bitterness of soul while others were merry-making.She added a vow to her prayer.

You too can cry desperately to the LORD over that situation that is pressing to you and JESUS will answer you. You can still have your miracle in the last days of this year.

Verse 19 tells us “ Elkanah knew Hannah his wife; and the LORD remembered her”. In other words, she conceived. Let’s remember that Elkanah had always performed his duties as a husband but his efforts and that of Hannah were fruitless until Hannah made a desperate prayer and God intervened.

For someone reading this article in the remaining days of this year, God will intervene in your situation and you will have a testimony.

Perhaps, doctors have told you that your eggs are very weak and cannot produce children or have you been told that your spouse has a low sperm count, none of these is any excuse to commit sin. None of this justifies ‘trying’ another partner. Sin would only delay your miracle.

If you connect with God under the right anointing, you will be surprised what the LORD will do.

Are you on the sick bed, wondering if you will be well before Christmas and New Year, I have good news for you. God, is able to heal you because he said, in Exodus 15 vs. 26 “ And said, If thou wilt diligently hearken to the voice of the LORD thy God, and wilt do that which is right in his sight, and give ear to his commandments, and keep all his statues, I will put none of these diseases upon thee, which I have brought upon the Egyptians: for I am the LORD that healeth thee”.

Right on the bed, begin to remind the Lord Jesus of his words, “ I am the Lord that healeth thee”. Declare to your self that you are healed and God will visit you in Jesus name.

Let’s lift our faith with a testimony from Living Faith Church, Ibadan. A lady wrote “ I have come to return all the glory to God of vengeance who answered me speedily. I attended the first service of Sunday 2nd June 2019, the Covenant day of vengeance with a heavy heart. I have been believing God for miracle babies for some years and January this year, my period seized. I couldn’t pray during the personal supplication but after Bishop preached and told us to pray, I was still feeling down in my spirit until he said, you have 2 minutes more, “ if you leave here with the same problem you came with, then it’s your fault. I braced up and told God to please restore my period within 7 days to prove you!

The God of vengeance answered and within few hours my period was restored.

This has confirmed that the yoke of barrenness has been broken and I will return to testify in the next 9 months.”- Sister A.

Brethren this is the case of a lady who prayed a desperate prayer. Like Hannah she is hopeful. Anyone who prays desperately must not end prayers with an iota of doubt.

Be expectant and God will give you that gift you much desired.

Merry Christmas!

Kindly Share This Story: