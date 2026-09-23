EFCC declares ex-pension boss Abdulrasheed Maina wanted over alleged stolen property

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), wanted over an alleged case of receiving stolen property.

This was revealed in a tweet on Wednesday by the anti-graft agency.

In the notice, the EFCC described Maina as an indigene of Biu, Borno State, and appealed to members of the public with information about his whereabouts to contact the commission.

“Anybody with useful information as to his whereabouts should please contact the Commission in its Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt or Abuja offices or through 08093322644; its e-mail address: [email protected] or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies.”

ABDULRASHEED ABDULLAHI MAINA IS WANTED BY THE EFCC pic.twitter.com/Eap2k9SIS5 — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) September 23, 2026

The latest declaration is not the first time the EFCC has declared Maina wanted.

In 2015, the commission declared him wanted over his alleged involvement in a pension biometric contracts case involving former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Steve Oronsaye, and two others.

The EFCC had said Maina was charged alongside Oronsaye and others before the Federal High Court in Abuja on a 24-count charge bordering on procurement fraud and obtaining by false pretence.

Maina also faced prosecution by the commission in 2019 over allegations of pension fraud and money laundering.

Vanguard News