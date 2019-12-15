How we discovered Zlatan Ibile – Lawrence Irabor

By Ayo Onikoyi

Co- owner Alleluyah Boiz Entertainment (ABE), Lawrence Irablor, home to street king Zlatan Ibile, recently came out to rain praises and accolades on his record label signee Zlatan.

He made it known that he and his partners met Zlatan as a very promising artist that was finding his foot in the music industry, and they knew he was the kind of person they wanted to work with.

In his post, he said: “When I first heard of Zlatan, he was one of the few fast rising acts in the music industry at the time. I mean, he had a song with Olamide and had another in the works with Davido, so I was sure if given a bigger platform Zlatan was going to be a force to reckon with.

As a good investor, my partners and I decided to check him out and we kick-started the process of signing him. From then till now, we have never regretted signing Zlatan as a talent under my label”

Moesha Boduong’s headache after butt surgery

Ghanaian actress, Moesha Boduong is not only famous for her talent but also more famous for her provocative backside which some have classified among the biggest in Africa. Many women who love big backsides would use her as a prayer point but not Moesha who seems unsatisfied with her big ass. She wants more.

If the rumour flying around is anything to hang on to, the actress has reportedly gone for butt job to make her butt bigger, a lot bigger than it was. Some reports out of Ghana said she did the job sometime in August of this year. She was even reported to have confirmed the job.

But curiously, some more reports have alleged that on the account of the butt job the actress cannot sit on a normal chair, that, she needs a special cushion to sit following the surgery.

Vanguard