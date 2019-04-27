Zlatan Ibile splashes N1.5million on little girl who sang his song

By Rotimi Agbana

After being thrilled by a little girl, simply identified as Boye, who brilliantly sang one of his popular songs, ‘Ninu Aiye’, music rave of the moment, Zlatan Ibile, changed her fortune and that of the young lad who made the video.

Immediately news of the little girl’s video hit the rapper who recently surprised his manager with a car gift on his birthday, he promised to give the 3-year-old girl a cash prize of N1million, and he has finally redeemed his promise.

“Young @official_boye0 just received her money. If you remember the ‘Ninu Aye’ young sensation and her dad in town and I feel so proud to be a helping point to both the girl and the guy who ran the video to expose her online.

Here is a token of N1.5Million for both young Boye and the guy. Most of all I want to thank everybody online who made a remarkable contribution towards this course. God bless Nigeria”, he announced on social media.

Recall that while desperately searching for the little girl, Zlatan had announced that he and nine of his friends would donate the sum of N100,000 each, summing up to N1million for the little girl.

However, fortune smiled on her and the person who made the video as they are now to share the sum of N1.5million.