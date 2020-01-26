I have decided to get bigger bum — Christabel Egbenya

Kindly Share This Story:

Nollywood actress, Christabel Egbenya, you may have a hard time recognizing her, particularly in the gluteal area.

In a recent post on her Instagram page, the Chief Executive Officer of Label Beauty World in Enugu has promised herself to do whatever is necessary to get a bigger bum.

Christabel posted a video of a woman with a massive backside and followed it up with her concern over a big butt, which she said is a big rave among women at the moment.

She said since every girl is getting big butt (surgically) she has also decided to have her own and warned that hers will be much bigger.

“ All you girls doing body just wait for my own. I heard working on your body and ass is the in-thing now. I have decided to do my own ass too.

My doctor says it will cost N10 million. They must notice me since everybody loves over big ass now,” she said.

She made the statement in December of last year but it appears she hasn’t made good her promise, at least, up till now.

However, many of her followers reacted to the post in different ways. One was particularly surprised the light-skinned actress was contemplating butt job when, according to her, God had blessed her with a very good one.

“But Christabel you already have a better one, natural and no surgery. Please, don’t go for any surgery, the doctor may even make a mistake and the beautiful natural one you have will disappear,” said one Cynthiazebs.

The Edo State-born beauty has always had compliments pouring her way for her beauty and curvy figure. Curiously, in a past interview with Vanguard three years ago, she affirmed that her butt is her major selling point.

“ I used to say my boobs but not anymore,” she had said when asked what her selling point was.

“Now, I will say it’s my bum. About four years ago, I noticed it just popped from nowhere. I didn’t do any implants, they just popped out of nowhere,” she had said.

Christabel hit the limelight after her exploits in “Room 202”, “Kingdom of Pleasure” and “King’s Throne”.

