FRC team inspects Benin Airport control tower project

A team of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) inspected the control tower of the Benin Airport on Friday, pledging to prevail on the Federal Government to complete the project.

The leader of the team, Alhaji Ola Tijani, said that completion of the project was necessary for the safety of travelers using the airport.

Tijani, who is the Director of Monitoring and Evaluation of the FRC, said that visibility from the control tower was limited, a development, he said, that could compromise safety.

According to him, travelers are at risk of using the airport because of poor visibility from the control tower.

He appealed to the Federal Ministry of Aviation and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria to re-access and prioritise their projects.

Tijani said that it was wrong for government agencies to embark on projects without considering how such projects would be funded.

The director noted, however, that the present administration had assured that projects it embarked upon would be completed before leaving the office.

The team also inspected the dualisation of the Lokoja-Benin highway being handled by Reynolds Construction Company Ltd.

Inspecting the project, Tijani said the FRC was interested in ensuring prudence, transparency and accountability in the execution of Federal Government projects.

He called for synergy among companies handling projects for the government so that the populace would enjoy the facilities when they needed them.

vanguard