2027: Tinubu’s team to deploy ‘visible’ projects as campaign tool

Tinubu

Presidential team banks on projects, state partnerships to counter opposition narrative

By Soni Daniel,Northern Region Editor

When the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, finally blows the whistle for the commencement of the 2027 electioneering campaigns, President Bola Tinubu may not need to do much of the talking himself. Instead, a carefully coordinated team of political foot soldiers may take centre stage, executing a strategy that has been quietly rehearsed over time.

The approach is simple, deliberate and potentially effective: let visible development speak louder than campaign rhetoric.

Across the country, especially in parts of the North-West recently visited by members of the presidential media team and the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, the message being crafted is clear: Nigerians should judge the government not by promises but by projects they can see and touch.

At the heart of that strategy is an attempt to turn one of the administration’s most controversial decisions — the removal of fuel subsidy — into a central campaign strength.

A strategy anchored on visibility

Those driving the President’s communication effort appear determined to avoid the pitfalls of traditional political messaging, which often relies on grand speeches, slogans and media appearances. Instead, they are pushing a “show, don’t tell” approach.

Under the Renewed Hope banner, campaign planners are betting that tangible infrastructure and social investments will resonate more deeply with voters than abstract arguments.

The logic is straightforward: in a political environment where trust in campaign promises has waned, visible projects such as roads, railways and public facilities provide more convincing evidence of governance.

Supporters of the policy insist that the benefits, though gradual, are becoming increasingly visible. They point to improved federal allocations to states, expanded public works and renewed investments in transportation, agriculture, education and healthcare.

One project frequently highlighted is the Kano-Maradi railway project, described as a priority infrastructure development under the administration. According to officials from the Federal Ministry of Transportation, the project has reached over 60 per cent completion.

The railway is being promoted as a critical component of regional integration and trade facilitation, linking commercial hubs across northern Nigeria and neighbouring Niger Republic.

States highlight gains from increased allocations

Another recurring theme during the tour was the emphasis by state officials on the impact of increased federal allocations following subsidy removal. Commentators interviewed by members of the media team highlighted how states have leveraged those allocations to fund infrastructure projects.

In Kaduna State, officials reportedly highlighted the construction and rehabilitation of roads spanning hundreds of kilometres, alongside investments in schools, hospitals and rural electrification.

In Jigawa State, the focus shifted to agriculture and youth empowerment. Visitors were shown large quantities of farming equipment acquired to boost food production, as well as a multipurpose skills acquisition centre aimed at reducing unemployment and promoting entrepreneurship.

According to officials, the centre offers training in various trades, from welding to renewable energy technologies, while a number of programmes are being rolled out to support small-scale enterprises.

A new federal-state dynamic

One of the most significant observations during the tour was the close collaboration between the Federal Government and state governments in delivering visible projects.

Observers note that such cooperation marks a departure from past tensions between federal and state authorities and could prove politically beneficial.

By aligning priorities and pooling resources, both levels of government appear to be working more closely to ensure that projects are completed and visible to ordinary Nigerians.

For the Tinubu administration, this cooperation is not only about governance but also political strategy.

It creates a network of state-level stakeholders who have a vested interest in defending and promoting the administration’s achievements.

Turning subsidy removal into an asset

Perhaps the most ambitious aspect of the strategy is the attempt to reframe the removal of fuel subsidy — widely viewed for years as a necessary but politically difficult decision — into something capable of boosting public confidence in the administration.

Supporters of the policy argue that the subsidy regime had become a major drain on public resources, encouraging inefficiency and corruption.

According to them, subsidy removal has freed up significant financial resources that can now be redirected into visible infrastructure and social projects.

Testing the message in the North-West

As part of efforts to validate and refine the strategy, members of the presidential media team and Renewed Hope Ambassadors recently visited Jigawa, Kaduna and Kano states.

During the tour, officials and ordinary citizens were invited to discuss ongoing projects and to expose journalists and the public to what the administration describes as concrete evidence of development.

One of the key infrastructure projects highlighted was the Kano-Maradi railway project, a major transportation scheme intended to connect northern Nigeria to Niger Republic and facilitate increased regional commerce.

Railway expansion and broader investments

The administration has also pointed to continued investments in roads, railways and airports as proof of its commitment to long-term economic growth.

In addition, the government says it is supporting agricultural development through fertiliser distribution programmes, irrigation schemes and access to improved seedlings.

Officials maintain that these interventions are designed not only to boost food production but also to create employment opportunities, particularly for young people.

Kano’s infrastructure push

In Kano State, officials showcased several ongoing infrastructure projects, including road rehabilitation works and investments in healthcare and education.

The state government also pointed to efforts aimed at expanding access to clean water and improving urban sanitation.

Observers who accompanied the tour noted that the administration appears keen on using these projects as part of a broader political communication strategy ahead of the next election cycle.

An uncertain but calculated gamble

While the strategy of relying on visible projects to persuade voters may carry political advantages, analysts caution that its success will depend heavily on whether ordinary Nigerians feel meaningful improvements in their daily lives.

Critics argue that infrastructure projects alone may not be enough to offset public frustration over inflation, unemployment and the rising cost of living.

Even so, the administration appears committed to staying the course, convinced that sustained investment in visible development projects can help reshape public perception and strengthen support ahead of the 2027 presidential election.