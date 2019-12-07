Budget: Zamfara Assembly says will exercise constitutional mandate

Zamfara State House of Assembly has pledged to exercise its constitutional mandate of checks and balances so as to ensure prudent management of funds appropriated by the House to both the state and local governments.

The Speaker, Alhaji Nasiru Mu’azu-Magarya stated this in Kano on Friday at the opening of a three-day interactive session on the formulation and compilation of 2020 local government budget.

NAN reports that workshop was organised by the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Zamfara State House of Assembly in conjunction with the state chapter of ALGON.

According to him, the state Assembly would continue to carry out oversight functions to ensure that money allocated for the execution of projects were judiciously used in order to provide people of the state with the much-needed dividends of democracy.

He, therefore, called on local government council chairmen in the state to remain resolute and focus on the discharge of their responsibilities in view of the fact that they are the third tier of government that is close to the people at the grassroots.

“It may interest you to know that section seven of the 1999 constitution as amended guarantees state assemblies to oversee the affairs of local government councils which include structures, finances and administrative procedure of local government areas in the country.

“So it will not be out of place if the entire sixth assembly of Zamfara state converges on Kano to chart a new course for the 14 local government areas of the state,” the Speaker said.

He said the present state Assembly would not only ensure a strengthened budget process both at state and local governments but it will ensure prudency, transparency as well as inclusiveness in budget formulation, compilation and implementation.

In his remarks, the chairman, House committee on local government and chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Tukur Jekada commanded the local government chairmen for supporting the initiative.

NAN reports that the workshop was attended by members of the state Assembly and the 14 local government council chairmen as well as other government officials.

