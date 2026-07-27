Troops target Dogo Gide, three other terrorist leaders in Zamfara offensive

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

Troops of the Joint Task Force North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have launched a major offensive against four suspected terrorist kingpins—Dogo Gide, Najaja, Nasanda and Buba Oris—in Zamfara State, disrupting what military sources described as a planned mass movement of armed fighters and killing several suspected terrorists.

Military sources said the operation followed credible intelligence received on July 25 indicating that a large number of armed fighters had assembled along the Barayarzaki Riverline in Anka Local Government Area under the command of the four leaders.

According to the sources, the group was allegedly preparing coordinated attacks in parts of Zamfara State and neighbouring states.

Acting on the intelligence, troops conducted precision air strikes on suspected terrorist positions at Barayan Zaki and strategic crossing points along the Barayarzaki Riverline.

Simultaneously, personnel of the 8 Division Strike Force deployed ambush teams before launching follow-up ground operations to intercept fleeing fighters.

The military said the coordinated assault disrupted the movement of the armed groups, forcing them to retreat toward Barayan Zaki while attempting to cross the Gummi–Anka Main Supply Route.

According to the sources, troops pursued the fleeing suspects, leading to a gun battle at Kombo High Ground along the Anka–Gummi Road in Bukkuyum Local Government Area.

The sources said several suspected terrorists were killed during the exchange, while others fled into nearby forests.

One soldier reportedly sustained injuries during the operation and was evacuated to the General Hospital in Anka for treatment. The military said no equipment was lost during the operation.

During follow-up clearance operations on July 26, troops reportedly recovered 13 rounds of PKT machine gun ammunition and one machine gun round while continuing patrols to prevent the armed groups from regrouping.

Military sources said Operation FANSAN YAMMA has continued to intensify intelligence-driven air and ground operations across the North-West to dismantle terrorist networks, restrict the movement of bandit leaders and prevent attacks on communities and security formations.

The sources added that the latest offensive represents a significant operational setback for some of the region’s most wanted terrorist leaders as security forces sustain pressure to improve security across Zamfara and neighbouring states.