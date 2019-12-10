Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: CBN to increase banks’ loan to deposit ratio to 70%

CBN
By Babajide Komolafe

The Central Bank of Nigeria will increase banks’ Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) to 70% by 2020.
CBN Director, Banking Supervision, Mr. Hassan Belllo disclosed this while speaking at the 2019 workshop for Finance Correspondens and Business Editors organised by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) in Yola, Adamawa State.

Recall that the Apex bank in May introduced 60 percent LDR for banks. The LDR was increased to 65 per cent in September with December 31st 2019 as deadline for compliance.
Bello said that the introduction of the LDR has enhanced credit into the economy.

