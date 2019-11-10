Vengeance belong to God

By Pastor Oloruntimilehin Joshua Daramola

VENGEANCE is something that everybody knows about because people hear about it. For instance, if a person owes a debt he or she must pay back, it is believed that if a person does evil, the person would receive evil in return. All these instances are vengeance and they exist in this world.

It is in this world that people avenge whatever they do. But I implore everybody to payback in goodness to those that have done evil to you or goodness to you. Do not pay evil for evil or an eye for an eye. If a person wants to avenge the evil another person had done the revenge might be severe or worst than the one done to him or her.

Then the person had sinned. There is nothing done in secret that God Almighty would not reveal in public. That was vengeance, law of retributive justice. So brethren you cannot sow okro and reap onion. It is what a person sows that he or she will reap.

The book of Galatian 6:7-8 says “ Do not be deceived, God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows. The one who sows to please his sinful nature, from that nature will reap destruction, the one who sows to please the spirit, from the spirit will reap eternal life”. What is making lot of people to suffer today is vengeance.

The failure or refusal to take care of things that are not theirs brought about the suffering. The things that required quick approach but were not done quickly brought the problems some people are facing. There are some people that labour hard and suffer for something. At the end they reap and gain that they labored and suffered for. let examine the story of a woman in the scripture called Dorcas.

She was full in goodness and showing mercy to the poor. She felt sick and died. The people she had helped were crying because they wouldn’t have anybody like Dorcas to help them again. In sickness and death they took care of her they did not want her to die.

Act. 9:36-42. The story of Dorcas should leach people particularly women to be doing good to other people’s children. Many women have destroyed the lives of other women’s children. It is pertinent to share with people the experiences gathered in the course of my spiritual consultation with people. A butcher man was maltreated by his wife even when he was blind. His wife was feeding him with impalatable and insultive meals. On a fateful day, one of the children mistakenly served the man his wife soup. The man was thankful that he was eating beef after several months. It came to hearing of the wife and she came and took the soup.

