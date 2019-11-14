EFCC arraigns man, son for $108,000 fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos office, arraigned one John Isang and his son, Martins before Justice Sherifat Solebo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja on an amended two-count charge bordering on conspiracy to obtain and obtaining by false pretence to the tune of $108, 000 ( One Hundred and Eight Thousand United States Dollars).

The duo allegedly obtained the said sum from one Ikechukwu Eze on the pretext of providing him with a vessel to transport Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) outside the country.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them.

One of the counts reads: “That you John Isang, Martins John Isang, David Ola (now at large), Ferdinand Lolo (now at large), Frank Aku (still at large), Agare Celebrate (still at large), Sani Abdullahi (still at large), Mark Aku (still at large) and Ibor Ferdinand Agbor (still at large) sometime in August 2018 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court conspired to obtain money from Mr. Ikechukwu Eze by falsely representing to Ikechukwu Eze that you had a vessel to transport 5000 Metric Tons of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) for him from Nigeria to Ghana which pretence you knew was false.”

The other charge reads: “That you John Isang, Martins John Isang, David Ola (now at large), Ferdinand Lolo (now at large), Frank Aku (still at large), Agare Celebrate (still at large), Sani Abdullahi (still at large),Mark Aku (still at large) and Ibor Ferdinand Agbor (still at large) sometime in September 2018 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court obtained the sum of $108, 000 (One Hundred and Eight Thousand United States Dollars) from Mr. Ikechukwu Eze by falsely representing to Ikechukwu Eze that the money was the cost of hiring a vessel to transport 5000 Metric Tons of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) from Nigeria to Ghana which pretence you knew was false.”

In view of their plea, the prosecution counsel, C.R. Edozie asked the court for a trial date and an order to remand the defendants in prison pending the outcome of the case.

The defence counsel, H.E. Igbenemo informed the court that he was yet to file and serve bail applications on behalf of his clients because he was briefed about the arraignment the previous day.

He, therefore, prayed the court for a short date to allow the defence file and serve the court and the prosecution with the bail application.

Justice Solebo adjourned the case until December 12, 2019, for the hearing of bail application and ordered that the defendants be remanded in a Nigerian Correctional Centre.

Vanguard News Nigeria.