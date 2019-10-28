Trader docked for allegedly stealing hair weave-on, relaxers

A 27-year-old trader, Akachukwu Onyeoma, on Monday appeared before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, for allegedly stealing hair weave-on and relaxers worth N600,000.

The defendant appeared before Magistrate A.A. Adesanya on a charge of stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Also read:

The Prosecutor, Insp. Simon Uche told the court that the defendant committed the offence. on Sept. 28, in Ojo.

He alleged that the defendant stole the items from the shop of her neighbour, Mrs Jennifer Oluchi’s.

Uche submitted that the shop was located at Church Bus Stop, Ajangbadi, Lagos.

He told the court that the defendant was trading near the complainant’s shop but had no shop to store his goods.

According to him, the complainant gave the defendant the opportunity to be keeping his wares in her shop at the close of work.

Uche said that the complainant discovered on Sept. 28 that her goods had been stolen.

He told the court that the padlock of the shop was neither broken nor destroyed but simply opened with the key to move away from the goods.

The prosecutor said that the defendant was the only person, who had access to the complainant’s shop, noting that stealing contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The magistrate granted the defendant bail in the sum of N150,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Dec. 11, for mention.

Vanguard