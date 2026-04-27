Lagos govt dismisses claims on Sheraton Bridge traffic restrictions

Osiyemi

Lagos State Government has debunked reports alleging new traffic restrictions around Sheraton Link Bridge inward Opebi Road, describing the information as false and misleading.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said this in a statement on Monday.

Osiyemi clarified that existing traffic regulations within the corridor remained unchanged, pending any official update from the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation.

“The claim that task force officials are preying on motorists is false. There is nothing like that happening.

“Please ignore the message and rely only on official traffic information from the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation.

“Stay safe and do not share false information,” he said.

(NAN)