Technology solution to effective border management – NIS

The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mr Muhammad Babandede, says technology and well trained personnel would guarantee effective border security and management.

Babandede said this in a statement by the NIS Public Relation Officer (PRO), Mr Sunday James, on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that this would promote economic diversification, more jobs, and business opportunities for entrepreneurs in the country.

He also said that measures deployed by government especially the on-going Operation Swift Response by the National Security Adviser had helped combat the menace.

He assured that the border drill would continue to be a practice by the NIS as the Federal Government continue to harness the benefits of a safe border and Nation.

“That is the heart of National Security Strategy culminating in secured, economically viable and prosperous Nation.

“The two lead agencies in border security; Nigerian Custom Service (NCS) and NIS are leading others to enforce government directive by emplacing regular migration and halting of smuggling activities across the Nigerian borders.

“This has been done with her neighbours which had yielded huge economic benefits of increased local production and consumption of local products inclusive market for home grown products.

“The agencies had stepped up security at the border for enhanced Internal Security with the ripple effects of massive arrests, apprehensions of criminal elements operating across the border as smugglers of goods and human beings.

“Apprehensions of Human traffickers who specialises in the trafficking in Persons, and bandits among others.

“All these has brought renewed hope and confidence to the border community and a National respect to the country,” he said.