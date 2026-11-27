Peter Obi

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress ,NDC, Mr Peter Obi, has said that for a new Nigeria to emerge, President, Bola Tinubu, must be shown the exit door in the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking at the Primetime Event Centre, along the Port Harcourt – Aba expressway, Aba , Abia State, Friday, Obi stated that Tinubu has failed to fulfill his campaign promises and had increased poverty in the country.

He assured the Aba residents that the government he and Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso were seeking to form would unite Nigeria and transform all sectors of the country beyond their current state.

Obi said the presidency requires energy and must not be turned into a retirement home where every retired person comes to spend their retirement.

“Tinubu has failed to fulfil all his promises, including the restoration of the power sector. We will generate, transmit and distribute at least 10,000MW. Any money we borrow must be for investment.

“The presidency requires energy; it is not a retirement home. We are tired of Tinubu’s government. Tinubu must go for a better Nigeria to emerge.

“Let me assure you that the government Kwankwaso and I are seeking to form will unite Nigeria. Yesterday, I was in Minna, and I told them that Nigeria used to be united. No wonder Nnamdi Azikiwe and Chukwuemeka Ojukwu were born in Zungeru. We are going to reunite Nigeria.

“The Nigeria we want is one where a child of nobody can become somebody. Tinubu has borrowed more money than all previous governments combined, and he has nothing to show for it.

“Kwankwaso and I want to form a government that will not give you excuses. We are going to form a government that will bring prosperity and production back to Nigeria. We will remove this country from consumption to production.

“We already know the excuses, and we will tackle the challenges. Our government will demonstrate compassion, commitment and the zeal to get the job done.

“We will fight corruption. Public money will be used for the public good. In the past, Nigeria borrowed money to build projects such as the Kainji Dam. Today, we borrowing money but nobody knows where that money is going.

“When Tinubu came into government,only 87 million Nigerians were in poverty,but today,over 140 million Nigerians live poverty.We now have more poor people than China and India combined. Our youths are heavily unemployed. We want to form a government that will invest in education and healthcare.

He assured the people of Abia State that Aba, the commercial capital, would become an export hub and would be linked with Port Harcourt to create a new economic hub within the first few years of their administration.

Obi also assured the people that the government he and Kwankwaso would form would secure Nigeria.

“We cannot be in government while school children are being kidnapped and others taken into the bush. We will be in that bush with them.”