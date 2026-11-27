By Kingsley Omonobi

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), sitting in Zuba, Abuja, has sentenced Jennifer Tsembe and Solomon Abuh to death by hanging for the murder of a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Miss Seember Stephanie Terungwa.

The court also sentenced Tsembe, Abuh and a third defendant, Monday Simon, to 14 years’ imprisonment for conspiracy to abduct and the abduction of the deceased.

The FCT Police Command disclosed this in a statement on Friday by its spokesperson, CSP Josephine Adeh, following the judgment delivered on November 27, 2026.

According to the police, the case dates back to April 14, 2022, when Terungwa was reported missing after leaving home for her NYSC Community Development Service (CDS) in Abuja.

Around the same period, a badly disfigured female corpse was discovered along a roadside in the Maitama area of the FCT.

The police said investigations, including DNA analysis, subsequently established that the remains belonged to the missing corps member.

Further investigations led to the arrest of three suspects: Jennifer Tsembe, Monday Simon and Solomon Abuh, over their alleged involvement in her abduction and murder.

Adeh said Tsembe disclosed during interrogation that she had trailed and lured the deceased to her residence in Maitama, where, with the assistance of the other two suspects, Terungwa was tied up and attacked with acid.

The police spokesperson said the suspect attributed the crime to jealousy, claiming that the deceased had a child for a man she regarded as her boyfriend.

The deceased was subsequently untied by the suspects and dumped by the roadside, according to the police account.

Adeh said the prosecution, led by CSP Adama Musa, called nine witnesses and tendered 15 exhibits before the court in support of its case.

She said the evidence presented during the trial ultimately secured the convictions and sentences.

The police command described the judgment as a significant outcome of its commitment to thorough investigations, diligent prosecution and the pursuit of justice for victims of crime.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, commended the investigating team and the command’s Legal Unit for their professionalism and diligence throughout the investigation and prosecution.

He also acknowledged the judiciary’s role in upholding the administration of justice and securing justice for the deceased and her family.

The command urged residents of the FCT to remain security-conscious and promptly report suspicious persons and activities to the nearest police station or through its emergency lines: 08032003913 and 08028940883.