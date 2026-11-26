Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele

…As NEXIM MD urges value-added exports

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, has described the effective utilisation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to boost Nigeria’s export competitiveness and economic diversification as an urgent national task.

Oyedele spoke at the Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) Stakeholders’ Forum in Abuja, where he said Nigeria must strengthen its production capacity, improve the value of its exports and create better economic opportunities for its citizens.

The forum was themed, “Leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area for Enhanced Export Competitiveness and Economic Diversification.”

According to the minister, access to the African market alone would not guarantee economic prosperity without the capacity to compete effectively.

“Market access creates an opportunity. Our competitiveness will determine how much of it we convert into prosperity,” he said.

Oyedele described AfCFTA as an opportunity to expand Nigeria’s manufacturing, agro-processing, solid minerals, creative industries and services beyond its borders.

“For Nigeria, AfCFTA is a platform to take manufacturing, agro-processing, solid minerals, creative industries, and services well beyond our borders. It is not simply a commercial agreement; it is a tool for industrialisation, jobs, and shared prosperity,” he said.

He called for faster financing and certification processes, as well as more efficient and predictable logistics systems to make Nigerian products competitive in African markets.

The minister also urged NEXIM to play a central role in connecting the country’s export ambitions with the financing and risk-support mechanisms required to achieve them.

He challenged stakeholders to take concrete steps towards positioning Nigeria as a leading player in intra-African trade, while engaging other African countries with confidence, preparation and competitive products.

NEXIM MD seeks value-added exports

In his remarks, the Managing Director of NEXIM, Abba Bello, said Nigeria must process more of its locally produced commodities to strengthen export competitiveness and increase foreign exchange earnings.

He observed that although the country had made progress in non-oil exports, a significant proportion of its exported products remained in raw form.

Bello said Nigeria’s ambition should go beyond increasing export volumes to improving the value and sophistication of goods sold in international markets.

“Our ambition must extend beyond increasing export volumes. Nigeria must increase the value and sophistication of what it exports.

“This requires us to process more of what we produce locally, expand our manufactured and value-added exports, deepen competitive value chains in agriculture and solid minerals, and position Nigerian services, technology and creative economy to compete across Africa and beyond,” he said.

He explained that the forum was organised to explore opportunities offered by AfCFTA, particularly the prospect of making Africa the first and most accessible market for Nigerian products.

According to him, since the agreement became operational in January 2021, 54 African countries have committed to a single market of about 1.4 billion people.

He said the arrangement offered Nigerian businesses an opportunity to expand beyond the domestic market of about 230 million people and reach consumers across the continent.

Bello cited cocoa processors in Akure, pharmaceutical manufacturers in Lagos, leather manufacturers in Kano and fashion entrepreneurs in Aba as examples of businesses that could explore markets in other African countries.

He lamented that Nigeria continued to export several commodities in raw form while importing finished products that could be manufactured locally.

“We produce cocoa, but import chocolate. We grow cotton, and import textiles. We produce hide and skin, and import leather products. And much of our solid minerals we export without adding value,” he said.

He identified agro-processing opportunities in cocoa, sesame, cashew, cotton, ginger, shea and cassava, while noting that Nigeria’s existing capabilities in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, building materials and consumer goods could provide a foundation for expanding manufactured exports across Africa.

Quoting figures from the African Export-Import Bank, Bello said intra-African trade grew by 5.5 per cent in 2025 to approximately $213.8 billion.

He said the growth demonstrated the increasing importance of trade among African countries in strengthening the continent’s resilience against external economic shocks.

Cardoso calls for production-driven diversification

In a message to the forum, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso, said economic diversification must translate into increased production, exports and sustainable foreign exchange earnings.

He said although AfCFTA provided access to a large African market, Nigeria’s ability to benefit would depend on whether local businesses could identify buyers, meet quality standards, secure financing, deliver products on time and receive payments efficiently.

“To succeed under the AfCFTA, we must therefore begin with what the market demands. Export competitiveness requires the right quality, the right price, reliable delivery, and consistent adherence to standards,” he said.

Cardoso also called for increased local processing, expansion of manufactured and value-added exports, stronger agricultural and solid minerals value chains, and improved competitiveness in services, technology and the creative economy.

Africa must end raw materials dependence — Fashua

Similarly, the Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters in the Office of the Vice President, Dr Tope Fashua, said Africa must move away from its dependence on exporting raw materials to other parts of the world.

He noted that the continent had continued to export commodities such as crude oil, cocoa, cotton and solid minerals while importing finished products, including chocolate, petrol, textiles and other manufactured goods.

“For too long, Africa exported raw materials including crude oil, cocoa, cotton and solid minerals and imported chocolate, petrol, textiles and other finished goods. This cannot continue. Africa can no longer continue to be the warehouse of raw materials for the rest of the world,” he said.

Fashua, however, stressed the need for African countries to build production capacity, improve product quality and meet international standards to compete effectively in global markets.

He also called for stronger trade among African countries and increased participation in global commerce through the production and export of competitive finished goods.