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Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has promised to increase electricity generation, improve healthcare and education, create jobs, and tackle insecurity if elected president in 2027.

Obi outlined the commitments during campaign engagements in Plateau, Benue, Anambra, and Edo states, presenting his proposed administration as one that would unite the country and move the economy from consumption to production.

At a town hall meeting in Jos, Plateau State, on November 10, Obi identified national unity and security as the foremost priorities of his proposed government. He pledged to address divisions along ethnic and religious lines and ensure Nigerians could go about their businesses without fear of attacks.

He repeated the commitments at a meeting in Makurdi, Benue State, on November 11, promising to tackle kidnapping, banditry, and terrorism; create jobs; and invest in public healthcare and education.

“I will secure Nigeria. It is our duty to ensure that Nigerians live in safety, in a country where people are no longer killed daily, where school children are no longer kidnapped,” Obi said.

At his campaign engagement in Onitsha, Anambra State, on November 20, Obi promised to move Nigeria from a consumption-driven economy to one based on production, saying the shift would create employment and improve living conditions.

He also pledged to establish functional primary healthcare centers in every ward and build 50,000 primary school blocks across the country.

On electricity, Obi promised to increase power generation to 10,000 megawatts, compared with the roughly 4,000 megawatts he cited at the meeting.

“Today, Nigeria only generates, transmits and distributes 4,000 megawatts, but Kwankwaso and I will generate 10,000 megawatts of power,” he said.

He also promised to fight corruption and ensure public funds were used for the benefit of citizens, while pledging to make healthcare accessible so that Nigerians would not have to depend on churches or other religious institutions for treatment.

At a town hall meeting in Benin City, Edo State, on November 25, Obi again promised to unite the country, improve security, create jobs, and reduce poverty.

“We want to move Nigeria from a consumption-driven economy to a production-based economy so that all of you can have jobs,” he said, adding that his proposed government would work to lift poor Nigerians out of poverty.

He also pledged to fight corruption and ensure Nigerian children could attend schools free from kidnapping and other criminal activities.

Earlier, when he formally launched his campaign in Onitsha on August 21, Obi outlined a broader economic plan centered on production, investment, enterprise, and human capital development.

He proposed regional economic development plans that would allow each geopolitical zone to build on its strengths, including agriculture and agro-processing in parts of the North, manufacturing and technology in the South-West, and industrial development in the South-East.

He also pledged to improve security through better intelligence gathering, coordination among security agencies, technology, and stronger border management.