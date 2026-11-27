By Luminous Jannamike

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has challenged President Bola Tinubu to explain how his administration’s claimed N450 billion investment in rice production is benefiting local farmers, as more than 90 rice mills have reportedly shut down and an importer was allegedly granted concessions to bring in 150,000 metric tonnes of brown rice.

Atiku said the developments raised serious questions about the government’s commitment to local rice production, particularly when farmers were struggling with rising production costs and mill operators were reportedly shutting down because of inadequate supplies of locally grown paddy.

In a statement on Friday by his Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, accused the Tinubu administration of using impressive spending figures to mask the difficulties confronting the rice industry.

“This is the Tinubu government’s familiar trick: announce a fortune, hide the failure, and call anyone who asks for the receipts ungrateful. Nigerians are tired of being manipulated.

“Show the farmers who received the money. Show the mills that reopened. Explain the import concession. Until then, the N450 billion claim is propaganda dressed up as a harvest,” he said.

Atiku demanded that the government account for the claimed N450 billion intervention, which he said comprised N250 billion for smallholder farmers and N200 billion for a guaranteed minimum price programme.

He questioned how much of the money had actually been disbursed, who benefited and what quantities of locally produced rice had been purchased under the programme.

“Committed is a convenient word for a campaign. Farmers need to know what was disbursed, who received it, what produce was purchased and what price was paid,” he said.

The former vice president also cited reports that more than 90 of Nigeria’s 260 integrated rice mills had shut down amid shortages of locally produced paddy, rising operating costs and competition from cheaper imported rice.

“These are livelihoods disappearing: farmers without dependable buyers, workers without jobs and investors watching expensive machinery stand idle. No presidential campaign can wave away that wreckage with a press release,” he said.

He said farmers in Kano, Kebbi, Katsina and other parts of the country were already battling insecurity and soaring fertiliser and diesel costs, warning that cheaper imports could further undermine local production and investment.

“We built the mills. We grow the grain. We will not accept a future in which Nigerian farmers lose their livelihoods while the government celebrates imports as progress,” he said.

Atiku also demanded an explanation over documents dated August 27 and September 9, 2026, which he presented as correspondence from the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Nigeria Customs Service, approving Ocean Glory Commodities Limited to import 150,000 metric tonnes of husked brown rice.

According to him, the approval reportedly granted the company a one-year concession to import the rice at 10 per cent duty, zero levy and no Value Added Tax (VAT).

He challenged the government to authenticate the documents, disclose the conditions attached to the approval and state whether any rice had entered the country under the arrangement.

“Authenticate the documents. Publish the conditions of the approval. Disclose how much rice, if any, has entered under it.

“Then explain to Nigerian paddy farmers why an importer was offered those terms while their production costs soar and mills close for lack of local supply,” he said.

Atiku said his Affordable Life campaign stood for affordable food and sustainable livelihoods for Nigerians engaged in agriculture, accusing the Tinubu administration of pursuing policies that contradicted those objectives.

“Publish the receipts for the N450 billion. Explain the rice concession. Answer the farmers and mill workers. The harvest of this government’s policy is visible, and it is not the one the APC is advertising,” he said.