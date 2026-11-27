The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

By Peter Duru

The Chairman of Agatu Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State, Mr Melvin Ejeh, has vowed to ensure the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the killing of an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Inspector Anyebe Anya.

Anya was reportedly murdered by armed men who attacked him at his duty post at a checkpoint in Agatu few days ago. The assailants were also said to have made away with his service rifle after killing him.

Ejeh, who gave the assurance when he visited the family of the deceased officer in Otukpo to commiserate with them, described Anya as a hardworking, honest and committed personnel who was dedicated to his duties.

He vowed that those behind the killing would not escape justice, assuring the bereaved family that efforts were already on to track down and apprehend the perpetrators.

“Those that killed him will not go unpunished. We will get all of them. I knew him personally. He was a very hardworking, honest man who was committed to his work.

“The whole community is mourning his death. The people of Agatu are shocked and grieving over his death.

“We console his family. He was a committed officer. I can assure you that we will get those involved and they will be brought to justice. There is a hunt for them already.

“The entire Agatu people will not rest until he gets justice, that I can assure his family.” the chairman vowed.

Efforts to reach the Public Relations Officer of the Benue State Command of the NSCDC, SC Michael Ejelikwu were unsuccessful at the time of this report.