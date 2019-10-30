Minimum wage will increase poverty – Tseye-Okotie

By Akpokona Omafuaire

WARRI – THE minimum wage has been adjudged as invitation to poverty by the General Overseer, Hilltop Believers Assembly Incorporated in Warri, Delta State, Apostle (Dr.) Alfred Jephson Tseye-Okotie insisting it will lead to higher inflation.

The Pastor stated this during a chat with the media in his office in Warrior.

According to him, “The thirty thousand (N30,000)naira minimum wage is not worth a living wage. It is poverty. Paying a man with wife and three children thirty thousand (N30,000) naira is increasing poverty.

“By the time you increase the minimum wage to thirty thousand (N30,000) minimum wage, the price of goods will rise.”

He also said that 80 percent of Nigerian pastors are fake, noting that It is only in Nigeria you see over five pastors using the same woman to stage the same miracles.

He stated that citizens of the Country needed a mindset deliverance for the new thing to happen.

According to him, “We need to change the way we think about Nigeria. Nigerians don’t love Nigeria. Nigerians don’t love Nigerians.”

Apostle Tseye-Okotie said it is difficult to try anyone on corruption charges because of tribal and religious sentiments.

In his words, “If you try it, people will come out and say he is our own. Nigeria is wrongly administered. If you cannot deal with the person, then you have failed. Personal interests drown in the dark.

“Nigerians are the most religious in Africa. The biggest churches are in Nigeria. Yet we are so poor. Nigeria is now the capital of poverty. UN report says Nigeria is the world’s capital of poverty with all the wealth. Poverty has eaten deep into this Country.

“China doesn’t fast and pray. Yet it is one of the leading Nations of the world. Middle East, Dubai, UAE is built in the desert. In Nigeria, we runaway from the truth. Until we put our feet down, we will never go forward.

“Just this morning, I listened in the news where the US said they have killed the leader of ISIS. Book Haram are not demons. They’re humans. For the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen. Tukur Buratai to say we need prayers to fight Boko Haram, it means we have failed.

“Light can’t be in this Country because the Federal Government generated 1. something billion for generator. There’s a cabal on this light issue. Those enjoying this blackout are those producing generators.

“Aso Rock get plant. In NEPA Office, you have generator there. How would we have light?

“Niger Delta is the most devastated. Flood everywhere. The leaders have all ran to Abuja.

“Even the leaders of this Country don’t believe in this Country. If they do, they will fight to develop it. This is the reason every young person wants to live the Country..”

