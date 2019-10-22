Minimum wage:  Only full implementation will calm workers down – TUC

By Chinedu Adonu

Enugu state chairman of the Trade Union Congress, TUC, Comrade Igbokwe Chukwuma Igbokwe , has expressed gratitude with the amicable way organized labour and government reached a consensus on the Consequential Salary Adjustment.

Comrade Igbokwe pointed out that what matters most is the full implementation of minimum wage.

Recall that after a protracted duel on the modalities for the implementation of the new minimum wage which Federal Government and some states have agreed to pay. Agreement was reached on a workable salary scale as workers on grade level 7 will now get upward review of 23% as against government’s earlier resolve of 11%.

Government even broken it down to level 8, 20%; 9, 19%, 10 – 14, 16%, while levels 15 – 17 will now get 14% increase adjustment.

Igbokwe who spoke to journalists in his office, said that reaching agreement was a different thing and implementation was another.

He expressed fears that some governments may come up with an excuse of not being able to pay as a result of poor funds, pointing out that an agreement had been reached between organized labour and government.

“We have an agreement but let nobody come tomorrow and say, we have signed an agreement, even though we have signed an agreement, we do not have money to pay.

“Agreement does not mean implementation. So, we shall still be on until the implementation is effected, then we can now say, it is Uhuru”.

Igbokwe pointed out the agreement reached was, “a doable one” and that the government should not renege on the full implementation to eschew attracting labour’s Worth.

The labour leader hinted that labour might still take on the government for the review of salary of public servants, pointing out that labour might soon ask the Federal Government to constitute the committee that would review the public servants salary upwards.

He noted that reviewing the workers’ salaries has become expedient because there is inflation in the land as well as the fact that VAT rate has been increased and there is no guarantee that other rates will not be increased in no distant time.

Vanguard