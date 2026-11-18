By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council, ADC-PCC, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, of giving political parties inadequate notice for its November 28 mock accreditation and results collation exercise, demanding its postponement.

The Council said the short notice would make it difficult for parties to mobilise, train and deploy agents for the nationwide exercise, warning that the process could undermine confidence in a test designed to assess electoral technology ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement by its Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, the ADC-PCC also faulted INEC’s reported decision not to upload results from Ward, Local Government and State collation levels to its Result Viewing Portal, IReV, during the 2027 elections.

The Council said INEC’s November 16 notification, coming barely two days before the November 18 deadline for submitting agents’ names, was unfair, particularly as the exercise would cover all 774 Local Government Areas and two polling units in each of the country’s 8,838 Registration Areas.

“How does INEC expect political parties to adequately prepare, mobilise, train and submit their agents for an exercise of this magnitude within such a short time? This is not preparation; it is an ambush,” the Council queried.

“INEC cannot test electoral credibility through an incredible process.”

It demanded an immediate postponement to give political parties sufficient time to nominate agents and participate meaningfully.

On electronic transmission of results, the ADC-PCC rejected comments reportedly made by INEC’s Director of Information and Communication Technology, Lawrence Bayode, that the Commission had neither developed nor tested the system for uploading results from the various collation levels.

“Nigerians fought for and demanded real-time electronic transmission of election results precisely to eliminate the manipulation that often occurs between the Polling Unit and subsequent collation levels.

“Any attempt to weaken, delay or abandon electronic transmission and public visibility of results at the various levels of collation is an invitation to electoral manipulation,” the Council warned.

It recalled that former INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, had promised to extend result uploads to Ward, Local Government and State levels, adding that his successor, Professor Joash Amupitan, SAN, had also pledged to strengthen electoral transparency.

Questioning the Commission’s apparent change of position, the ADC-PCC asked: “What has changed? Why the sudden retreat from commitments previously made to Nigerians?”

It further questioned why Forms EC8B (Ward), EC8C (Local Government) and EC8D (State) could not be uploaded to IReV when the Commission already had the technology to upload polling-unit results on Form EC8A.

Warning against actions that could confer undue advantage on the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, the Council reminded INEC of its obligation to remain impartial.

“INEC is not an extension of the ruling party. It is an independent electoral umpire, and it must act like one,” it declared.

It warned Amupitan that his handling of the 2027 elections would shape his legacy and have consequences for the country’s peace.

“His name, his legacy and the peace of this country are at stake. History will judge him not by assurances, but by the credibility of the elections he conducts,” the Council said.

The ADC-PCC reaffirmed its commitment to defending electoral transparency and the sanctity of the ballot, declaring: “We will not be intimidated. We will not be silenced. We will continue to insist that every Nigerian’s vote must count.”