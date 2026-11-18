The coroner’s inquest into the death of Nkanu Adichie-Esege, son of Nigerian author Chimamanda Adichie and her husband, Ivara Esege, resumed on Wednesday at the Igbosere Magistrate’s Court in Lagos following a Lagos High Court ruling affirming the coroner’s jurisdiction.

The coroner, Magistrate Atinuke Adetunji, resumed proceedings after the High Court dismissed an application by Euracare Hospital seeking to stop the inquest.

At Wednesday’s sitting, Taiwo Osipitan, counsel to Euracare Hospital, said it was the first time all parties were appearing before the coroner following the conclusion of proceedings at the High Court.

Osipitan said the High Court had ruled that the matter had not reached the stage at which judicial review was necessary and directed that the case be returned to the coroner’s court for continuation of the inquest.

He subsequently tendered a copy of the High Court judgment before Adetunji.

However, Chukwudi Enebeli, counsel to the deceased’s family, told the court that Euracare’s application was struck out because the coroner’s court had jurisdiction to proceed with the inquest.

Enebeli sought an adjournment, explaining that Euracare had only served the parties in open court with the witness statement on oath of Tosin Majekodunmi, a medical doctor.

He said the family needed time to examine the statement and determine whether a response would be necessary.

Abiodun Loyonu, counsel to Atlantis Paediatric Hospital, also asked the court for an opportunity to respond to Euracare’s witness statement.

In her response, the magistrate reminded the parties that the inquest was inquisitorial in nature, adding that guidelines for conducting the proceedings had been discussed at a preliminary meeting held at the commencement of the inquiry.

She urged all parties to bear the distinctive nature of the proceedings in mind as the inquest progressed.

The coroner also asked whether the parties had filed witness statements on oath in preparation for the hearing.

Osipitan, however, sought clarification on whether Lagos State Government officials would be required to file witness statements on oath or could appear in court to give oral evidence if subpoenaed.

Adetunji said filing witness statements on oath was not mandatory for such witnesses, adding that government officials summoned through subpoenas could appear before the court and give oral evidence.

The parties subsequently agreed that the deceased’s family would lead evidence, followed by Atlantis Paediatric Hospital and Euracare Hospital.

The coroner adjourned the inquest to January 19, 20 and 28, 2027.

Nkanu, one of Adichie’s twins, died on January 7, 2026, following complications during a series of preparatory medical procedures at Euracare Hospital after being referred from Atlantis Paediatric Hospital.

The coroner commenced the inquest in February to establish the circumstances surrounding the 21-month-old child’s death.

Proceedings earlier revealed that the child’s body had been cremated, raising questions about the availability of primary forensic evidence.

Euracare subsequently approached the Lagos High Court, seeking a judicial review of the coroner’s jurisdiction, particularly in view of the cremation.

In June, the High Court ordered a temporary suspension of the inquest pending a judicial review of how the proceedings were initiated and conducted.

The coroner subsequently adjourned the matter to October.

However, in October, the High Court, presided over by Justice Aishat Opesanwo, rejected Euracare’s application to stop the inquest.

The judge held that the coroner was legally constituted and that the cremation of the child’s body did not invalidate the decision to proceed with the inquiry.