NDC candidate in Kwara pledges N120,000 minimum wage for workers

The governorship candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Kwara, Prof. Abdulmumin Ajia, has pledged a minimum wage of N120,000 for workers in the state.

Ajia made the pledge on Sunday in Ilorin while unveiling the NDC’s 2027 Gubernatorial Campaign Council manifesto, tagged ‘Forward Kwara Agenda’.

He proposed a N120,000 public-service minimum wage benchmark and a cost-of-living adjustment framework for workers and pensioners.

He said his administration would verify the payroll, assess the financial implications, consult labour unions and publish an implementation and funding timetable.

On pensioners, Ajia promised to verify outstanding gratuities and publish a schedule for settling validated arrears.

He also pledged to establish a predictable payment timetable for newly due pension obligations.

Ajia said he entered the governorship race to make public institutions work reliably for all Kwarans, regardless of political affiliation.

“I am running to make public institutions work that way. If entrusted with office, I will serve people who support me, people who oppose me and people who have never attended a political meeting,” he said.

He said his experience as a teacher, researcher and university administrator had taught him to ask critical questions, examine evidence and take responsibility for results.

Ajia, who led a School of Business and mentored young people, said his visits home exposed him to the challenges facing unemployed graduates.

He said many young people could hardly predict when fair employment opportunities would become available.

According to him, government has a responsibility to ensure that citizens understand how to access assistance, eligibility requirements and appeal procedures.

He said access to public services should not depend on personal relationships with the governor.

Ajia said the Forward Kwara Agenda outlined six areas of governance, anchored on stronger institutions, greater opportunities and shared prosperity.

On security, he said farmers should access their farms, children should travel safely to school and traders should return home safely from markets.

NAN reports that the event attracted hundreds of NDC stakeholders from the state’s 16 local government areas.